Iowa Catholic bishops ask Trump to stop execution of killer of five

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS – Executing an Iowan found guilty of the death five people, including two children, would contribute to “a growing disrespect for the sacredness of all human life,” Iowa Catholic bishops say in a letter asking President Donald Trump to commute the killer’s sentence.

“We believe that state-sanctioned killing would not deter or end violence, but instead perpetuate a cycle of violence,” the four Roman Catholic bishops wrote in a July 1 letter to the president. “We oppose the death penalty to follow the example of Jesus, who both taught and practiced the forgiveness of injustice.”

However, Trump has spoken often about capital punishment and his belief that executions serve as an effective deterrent and an appropriate punishment for some crimes, including mass shootings and the killings of police officers.

Acknowledging his “horrific acts,” the bishops are asking Trump to commute the sentence for Dustin Honken from death to life without the possibility of parole. Honken, whose attorney described him as a “deeply remorseful and devout Catholic and loving father of two children,” is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection July 17.

Dustin Honken murder case timeline On July 25, 2019, Attorney General William P. Barr directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to…