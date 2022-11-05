Iowa candidates release final ads in lead-up to Election Day

Candidates are making their closing arguments ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections with a last-minute flurry of television ads.

Gov. Kim Reynolds launched a new ad this week in a final blitz in her reelection campaign against Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear, blasting “woke states.” The $900,000 buy puts the ad on digital streaming platform, cable and broadcast stations.

“Here in Iowa, we still know right from wrong, boys from girls, and liberty from tyranny,” the governor said in the ad.

James McCormick, a political science professor at Iowa State University, said the final ads in an election cycle are made as a last push motivating voters to turn out on Election Day. Like Reynolds’ ad contrasting Iowa with liberal states, many of Iowa’s races this election cycle have been “nationalized,” McCormick said, focusing on President Joe Biden’s time in office and U.S. Supreme Court decisions rather than Iowa-specific issues.

With economic concerns from Republicans and fears of abortion bans among Democrats, the last few ads are meant to bring people to the polls.

“It’s going to be a function of turnout here, to see if they can get people out to actually vote their position,” he said.

It’s not the only last minute advertisement launched this week. Democrat Mike Franken, who is challenging U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, also launched a new ad. It highlights Franken’s Iowa roots, working at his father’s machine shop and a meatpacking plant in college before becoming a Navy Admiral.

Grassley released an ad this week focused on accomplishments from his time in office and showing him on a wind turbine in Iowa. While both campaigns’ final ads are selling the candidates’ experience, Grassley and Franken also have released several attack ads in the final weeks. A fact check from the Cedar Rapids Gazette rated a recent Grassley ad claiming his opponent “loves big government” as an “A.”

Other Grassley ads claim Franken wants to make Iowa more like California, and criticizing his comment that President Joe Biden is doing a “fabulous job” despite recent high inflation. A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll taken in July found inflation and gas prices were two of the top issues Iowans saw as critical heading into the election.

The third top issue, abortion, is the focus of many of Franken’s campaign ads against Grassley. The campaign released ads in October claiming the incumbent Republican would push for more abortion restrictions federally if reelected in the wake of Roe v. Wade’s overturn in June.

“I didn’t serve nearly 40 years defending our freedoms abroad to watch Chuck Grassley take away basic freedoms here at home,” Franken said in an October television ad.

Candidates in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District also released final messages to voters in the end of October. U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican, gave her last pitch to Iowans in an ad titled “Honor,” highlighting her votes in office that “protected the rights of parents and police.”

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a conservative Super PAC, funded an attack ad against Hinson’s opponent, state Sen. Liz Mathis. It claimed the Democrat supported the “defund the police” movement, featuring a picture of her with a crowd holding a banner for the group Indivisible Iowa at the 2017 Hiawatha Fun Fest parade. KCRG rated the claim an “F,” citing that the national network Indivisible Iowa belongs to did not support defunding the police until five years later.

In response, Mathis launched an ad showcasing her support of law enforcement, and opposition to the “defund the police” movement. In her most recent ad, the Democrat called for viewers to instead focus on their respective voting records on issues like drug costs and federal funds for Iowa infrastructure.

“Let’s skip the scare tactics,” Mathis said. “… Let’s talk about the truth.”

The CLF spent $1.25 million in Iowa’s 2nd District, and $1.1 million in the 1st District race.