Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller endorses Joe Biden for president

CEDAR RAPIDS — The nation’s longest-serving state attorney general has endorsed Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential race.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is endorsing the former two-term vice president as a “man of integrity and character.”

“Through both personal tragedy and a lifetime of service to our country, Joe has always been guided by his profound empathy, a basic sense of decency and the willingness to do the right thing — even if it might not be popular,” said Miller, who previously endorsed Montana Gov. Steve Bullock. Bullock dropped out of the race in December.

“Joe has been on the right side of so many good fights — writing and passing the Violence Against Women Act, banning assault weapons and increasing funding for cancer research,” Miller continued. “As Barack Obama’s vice president, Joe was a loyal partner and was integral to passing the Affordable Care Act, saving lives here in Iowa and across the country. Joe has a plan to build on that monumental law with a Medicare-like public option, bringing down costs and making sure everybody has access to quality, affordable health care.”

