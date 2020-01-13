Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller appoints new consumer advocate

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has appointed Jennifer Easler as consumer advocate for regulated utility issues.

Easler replaces Mark Schuling, who retired Jan. 10 after serving as consumer advocate since January 2011.

“Jennifer is a proven leader, and she will be a strong, credible voice for Iowans to assure reasonable utility rates and terms,” Miller said in a statement. “For more than 20 years, she’s represented the public interest amid major changes in the energy and utilities industries.”

Easler, whose appointment is subject to confirmation by the Iowa Senate, will oversee a staff of 14 people comprising attorneys, technical specialists and support personnel.

The office investigates all aspects of electric, natural gas, water and telecommunications services regulated by the Iowa Utilities Board.

It also represent consumers and the public generally before state and federal courts and agencies. Easler has been an attorney in the Office of Consumer Advocate since 1996 and served as interim director from June 2010 until January 2011.

