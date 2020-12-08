 Skip to main content
Intimate North Iowa dance team awards delivery makes best of circumstances
Intimate North Iowa dance team awards delivery makes best of circumstances

Two North Iowa dance teams sent their captains to accept trophies during a makeshift 2021 awards ceremony in Clear Lake on Tuesday.

Dance 1

Clear Lake Dance Team captain Emily LeFevre receives a crown, sash, and trophy from the ISDTA for her fourth straight all-over solo win for the 2021 season in Clear Lake on Tuesday.

Officials of the Iowa State Dance and Drill Team Association loaded up a trailer with banners, balloons, plaques, trophies and sashes and set about the state to hand deliver the accolades at centralized drop spots along their route.

Dance 3

Clear Lake Dance Team captains (from left) Emily LeFevre, Cale Schmitz, and Bella Clabaugh show off their trophies for the ISDTA 2021 season on Tuesday.

Clear Lake and West Fork high school dance teams were each on hand and masked up to receive their trophies.

Clear Lake's Emily LeFevre was crowned as she was recognized for her fourth straight win in Class V Dance. LeFevre's teammates Bella Clabaugh and Mia DeVries each tied for second place. The team also took home first-place wins in Class VIII Pom, Class V Hip Hop, and Class III Jazz.

Dance 2

West Fork Dance Team captains (from left) Megan McGuire, Cheyla Weaver, and Jordan Swenson accept their trophies from the ISDTA in Clear Lake on Tuesday.

West Fork claimed a first-place trophy for Class IV Pom and took second in Class II Hip Hop.

