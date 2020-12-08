Intimate North Iowa dance team awards delivery makes best of circumstances

Two North Iowa dance teams sent their captains to accept trophies during a makeshift 2021 awards ceremony in Clear Lake on Tuesday.

Officials of the Iowa State Dance and Drill Team Association loaded up a trailer with banners, balloons, plaques, trophies and sashes and set about the state to hand deliver the accolades at centralized drop spots along their route.

Clear Lake and West Fork high school dance teams were each on hand and masked up to receive their trophies.

Clear Lake's Emily LeFevre was crowned as she was recognized for her fourth straight win in Class V Dance. LeFevre's teammates Bella Clabaugh and Mia DeVries each tied for second place. The team also took home first-place wins in Class VIII Pom, Class V Hip Hop, and Class III Jazz.

West Fork claimed a first-place trophy for Class IV Pom and took second in Class II Hip Hop.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

