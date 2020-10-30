Interior Secretary visits Surf Ballroom ahead of National Historic Landmark review

North Iowa may soon have its first National Historic Landmark.
The Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake is among 11 nominations the National Historic Landmarks Committee of the National Park System Advisory Board will consider for the designation on Nov. 5 during a virtual meeting.
U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt toured the ballroom Thursday morning and discussed its possible inclusion on the list with nearly 50 individuals from local, state and national organizations.
“We’re in the process of reviewing a potential designation here and I had an opportunity to come through and visit it and my goodness what a beautiful gem,” he said. “I certainly agree it’s a historic location.
“It tells a very interesting story and the entity that manages the facility has done an incredible job of creating a wonderful display while maintaining the historic character and ambiance of the building.”
The Surf Ballroom, built in 1948, is known as the last stage rising musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson performed on before they died in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959.
The Dean Snyder family of Clear Lake purchased the 30,000-square-foot venue in 1994.
It’s been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2012 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, recognized the Surf Ballroom as a historic rock ‘n’ roll landmark as part of its ongoing landmark series in 2009.
In 2019, it was one of five nominees for the Venue of the Year — Small Capacity Academy of Country Music Award.
The Surf Ballroom, which is operated by the nonprofit North Iowa Cultural Center and Museum, hosts about 30 shows — and thousands of visitors — annually.
“The Surf is about lifting up Buddy, Ritchie and the Bopper’s lives, their music and their legacies, and as long as the Surf Ballroom is here, their music will never die,” said Jeff Nicholas, who is the nonprofit’s president.
He said the designation could help the North Iowa Cultural Center and Museum continue its efforts, and projects, to preserve the venue.
If the Surf Ballroom receives the National Historic Landmark designation, it will join a list of 26 in Iowa, including President Herbert Hoover’s birthplace cottage in West Branch and the Iowa governor’s resident Terrace Hill in downtown Des Moines.
There are nearly 2,600 National Historic Landmarks in the U.S.
“If this comes to fruition, not this visit but Nov. 5 and they choose the Surf Ballroom as being a National Historic Landmark, this would be 27,” said Nelson Crabb, Clear Lake mayor. “What a distinction to have for the Surf in particular and the community as a whole.”
Nearly 50 individuals with the U.S. Department of Interior, Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, North Iowa Cultural Center and Museum, Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and City of Clear Lake attended the tour Thursday.
Valens’ sister Connie Valens attended Bernhardt’s visit, one she said was “too important to miss.”
Bernhardt said it was an honor — and surprise — to tour the ballroom with someone who’s connected to its history in such a personal way.
Valens, Nicholas and Laurie Lietz, Surf Ballroom executive director, led Bernhardt’s tour throughout the venue, sharing stories about its history, its restoration and its countless mementos.
“This is an incredible day for the Surf because as all of us in North Iowa know and understand what a special place the Surf is, it’s nice to have folks from the national level come in and experience that and recognize that,” Nicholas said.
Alexa McDowell, an architectural historian who helped get the Surf on the National Register and prepared the nomination paperwork for National Historic Landmark consideration, was also in attendance.
She’s been working on the National Historic Landmark nomination on and off since 2012.
“It is a complex, difficult process and it’s meant to be that way because National Historic Landmark properties are the cream of the crop,” McDowell said. “They’re the ones that are maintaining historic integrity and tell the most important stories of our shared history, so there are very few relative to the National Register of Historic places in particular.”
She said the Surf Ballroom’s consideration as a National Historic Landmark is “a very big deal,” and she’s grateful she’s in the position to present it to the committee next week.
“It’s a very special place,” McDowell said as she teared up.
The National Park System Advisory Board, a citizens panel including historians and historic preservation experts, will review the nomination before making a recommendation to the interior secretary, and the interior secretary will make the final determination.
Other landmarks being considered on Nov. 5 are the Colorado Fuel and Iron Company Administrative Complex in Pueblo, Colorado; Mary Baker Eddy House in Lynn, Massachusetts; and the University of Wisconsin Arboretum in Madison, Wisconsin.
Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Stacy Doughan said the possible designation of the Surf Ballroom as a National Historic Landmark is “long overdue and definitely warranted.”
“We live here and we know the value, but when you start to see the importance to people all over the world, it’s not just an American icon, it’s a global icon,” she said.
Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory agreed.
“The Surf Ballroom has been part of the social fabric of our community for a very long time and it’s terrific to see the recognition at a broader level and it’s a real great opportunity to welcome Secretary of the Interior to the community,” he said.
The Surf Ballroom reopened its rock ‘n’ roll museum in May after being closed since March due to COVID-19.
The Holy Rocka Rollaz, a Minnesota-based trio, is scheduled to play the Surf’s first live, in-person performance since March on Saturday, Dec. 5.
The interior secretary’s visit comes three months before the Surf Ballroom is scheduled to host its multi-day event to commemorate the anniversary of the original Winter Dance Party, where Holly, Valens and Richardson performed for the last time.
