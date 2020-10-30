Interior Secretary visits Surf Ballroom ahead of National Historic Landmark review

In 2019, it was one of five nominees for the Venue of the Year — Small Capacity Academy of Country Music Award.

The Surf Ballroom, which is operated by the nonprofit North Iowa Cultural Center and Museum, hosts about 30 shows — and thousands of visitors — annually.

“The Surf is about lifting up Buddy, Ritchie and the Bopper’s lives, their music and their legacies, and as long as the Surf Ballroom is here, their music will never die,” said Jeff Nicholas, who is the nonprofit’s president.

He said the designation could help the North Iowa Cultural Center and Museum continue its efforts, and projects, to preserve the venue.

If the Surf Ballroom receives the National Historic Landmark designation, it will join a list of 26 in Iowa, including President Herbert Hoover’s birthplace cottage in West Branch and the Iowa governor’s resident Terrace Hill in downtown Des Moines.

There are nearly 2,600 National Historic Landmarks in the U.S.

“If this comes to fruition, not this visit but Nov. 5 and they choose the Surf Ballroom as being a National Historic Landmark, this would be 27,” said Nelson Crabb, Clear Lake mayor. “What a distinction to have for the Surf in particular and the community as a whole.”