Innovative spaces: Mason City 'pirate' has created his own Tortuga

When you start your descent to Don Evans' basement man cave, you get a pretty good idea of what might await you when you enter the door at the bottom of the stairs.
That's because in the foyer at the top of the entryway, you are greeted by a black Jolly Roger flag displaying the white skull and sabers that was the most commonly used pirate flag during the 1800s and beyond.
Surrounding the flag in Evans' Mason City home are trinkets, a treasure map, a reproduction of a flintlock pistol and other pirate memorabilia that sets the tone for what awaits you below.
As you walk down the stairs and hold on to one of the railings made out of thick rope, you get the feeling you are on a period movie set. The walls are lined with candles, lanterns and framed signs that look like they belong in an old tavern set in the Caribbean during the days of pirates and buccaneers.
Welcome to Mason City's version of Tortuga, a pirate stronghold in the late 17th and early 18th centuries and best known as Captain Jack Sparrow's (actor Johnny Depp) hangout in the five popular "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies based on the Walt Disney theme park attraction of the same name.
Taking you on the tour is Bartholomew Roberts (a.k.a. Black Bart), a Welsh pirate who was known to have plundered around 400 ships before he was killed in 1722, a fact Evans is most certainly proud of.
"Blackbeard only plundered around 60 ships, so the sheer number of ships Black Bart boarded shows just how ruthless a pirate he was," Evans said. "Being Welsh myself, and being damned proud of it, this was the perfect persona to take on down here and during reenactments."
The moment you walk into Evans' innovative man cave setting, you are seemingly transformed into another time, not only because of the detailed setting in every available space, but also because Black Bart comes to life to tell you about his digs and his pirate mates who caused havoc in the Caribbean.
You are greeted by a bar, which Evans (er, Black Bart) says is fashioned after one described in Robert Lewis Stevenson's "Treasure Island," a "tale of buccaneers and buried gold."
The Mason City version of Tortuga also has a dining area with period pieces Evans has acquired from various antique stores around North Iowa the past few years. A focal point to the dining area is a hearth fireplace built to look like one found in Scottish dwellings during the 1800s.
"I have a collection of pieces I've interpreted from 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movies," Evans said. "Those movies did a great job of giving people a sense of what it was like back in those days. Anyone who visits down here gets that sense, too."
Other notable focal points of Evans' innovative man cave are the brig, the captain's quarters, which includes a period writing desk, and a galley, all decorated with period pieces to give you the movie set feel.
Passion for reenactments
Evans said his obsession with all things pirates didn't really happen until a few years ago (2015) when he and his friends were doing a Civil War reenactment at East park, something he has been doing for 27 years now.
In a sense, Evans now has three personalities – the real life guy, a major in the 16th U.S. Medical Group and Black Bart. The Mason City reenactment enthusiast said the latter really came from his role as a surgeon in Civil War reenactments.
"We brought a Lincoln gunboat up to East park a few years back and couldn't get it in the water, so we decided to become pirates and attack it," said Evans, who turned 80 in May. "The kids loved it then and love all the pirates now."
In his work life, Evans was an engineer and architect, so he "definitely" had a vision for his man cave. He also took a lead from his grandfather, who had a big house and a rumpus room.
"I wanted my own rumpus room," Evans said. "My grandkids love Tortuga."
And where does one get all of the period pieces to fill a man cave such as Tortuga?
"My hobby is collecting and I have a cabin on Clear Lake and it is full of antiques," Evans said. "If I see something I like at an antique store and it's right and is something I need, I'll buy it. I love collecting. I pay attention to detail. It doesn't work if you don't."
Helping others
Evans' shrine to the movie franchise "Pirates of the Caribbean" and all things buccaneers was part of the fifth "Man Cave Crawl," a fundraiser put on by the Francis Lauer Youth Services organization last April.
The "Man Cave Crawl" bus – a total of four buses carrying about 50 people each – wound its way around the city, including Steve Minert’s Harley Davidson, Shannon and Courtney Wooge’s Walking Eagle Marsh, Harvey Patterson’s Classic Cars, and Bill and Jan Evans’ Tortuga man cave before trekking out to the Mason City Airport for a hog roast, live auction and live entertainment.
It was all a part of an annual fundraiser sponsored by the Francis Lauer Youth Services organization which helps approximately 2,000 youth and families each year through prevention, treatment and transition health programs.
"I did it because I wanted to help those in need, and also to see if people would enjoy it," Evans said. "They seemed to enjoy my basement man cave and the entire tour. It was fun and entertaining."
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
Globe Gazette reporter Jared McNett contributed to this story.
