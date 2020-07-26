Innovative spaces: Mason City 'pirate' has created his own Tortuga

Passion for reenactments

Evans said his obsession with all things pirates didn't really happen until a few years ago (2015) when he and his friends were doing a Civil War reenactment at East park, something he has been doing for 27 years now.

In a sense, Evans now has three personalities – the real life guy, a major in the 16th U.S. Medical Group and Black Bart. The Mason City reenactment enthusiast said the latter really came from his role as a surgeon in Civil War reenactments.

"We brought a Lincoln gunboat up to East park a few years back and couldn't get it in the water, so we decided to become pirates and attack it," said Evans, who turned 80 in May. "The kids loved it then and love all the pirates now."

In his work life, Evans was an engineer and architect, so he "definitely" had a vision for his man cave. He also took a lead from his grandfather, who had a big house and a rumpus room.

"I wanted my own rumpus room," Evans said. "My grandkids love Tortuga."

And where does one get all of the period pieces to fill a man cave such as Tortuga?