Inmate changed in death of another at Marshalltown facility

The state Department of Criminal Investigation has arrested a 36-year-old inmate in the death of another at the Marshalltown Residential Facility last week.

On Tuesday at approximately 6:12 a.m., staff of the Marshalltown Residential Facility found an unresponsive man in his room and called 911, according to a state Department of Corrections press release issued Saturday.

Authorities identified the man as 31-year-old Derek Jones, who was pronounced dead. Jones was living at the facility while on probation supervision with the Second Judicial District Department of Correctional Services.

Because the death occurred in a Department of Corrections facility, the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was contacted. On Friday, DCI agents arrested and charged Adam Younis with involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance. He is being held at the Marshall County Jail.

Younis is enrolled in a work-release program with the Department of Corrections, and was under the supervision of the 2nd Judicial District Department of Correctional Services while living at the residential facility.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner. The investigation is ongoing.

Departments responding to the incident included the Iowa Department of Corrections, the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Marshalltown Police Department.

