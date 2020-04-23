Infection rates greatest in four counties, Cerro Gordo remains steady at 14 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- Iowa is just shy of 4,000 recorded cases of coronavirus statewide, and just under 100 deaths, health officials announced Thursday.

A total of 176 new cases and six new deaths were announced Thursday, bringing the state's total to 3,924 confirmed cases and 96 deaths in 84 counties as of Thursday.

The state's highest infection rates are in Louisa, Tama, Marshall, Muscatine and Washington counties.

Twenty-nine percent of those infections have been in the state's meatpacking plants, Gov. Kim Reynolds said in her daily briefing.

Bremer County recorded its first death from coronavirus as of Thursday, an elderly adult over the age of 81. The county has one of the state's 12 long-term care outbreaks at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, which was first reported April 14.

Fifty-one percent of all deaths have been among residents of long-term care facilities, the governor said.

Allamakee County added one case for a total of 46, while Bremer County added one case for a total of 34. Winneshiek County also added one case for a total of nine.

The state has announced 420 cases of coronavirus in Black Hawk County, though county officials said their number was 511 as of Wednesday morning. County officials have said there is at least a 24- to 48-hour lag time on reporting by the time Reynolds announces the new numbers.

