Independence Day boat parade on Clear Lake draws crowds

The annual Independence Day Parade in Clear Lake looked much different this year, with spectators lining the beach instead of Main Street, and floats replaced by decorated boats.

An estimated 100 boats, many adorned in patriotic colors (and one giant bubble bath), made their way along the shoreline Saturday morning, honking, waving, and playing music as they cruised by.

Beachgoers were bouncing between the newly renovated splash pad and the waters of City Beach, while a block over, the Sea Wall in Clear Lake saw festively dressed people, relaxing in lawn chairs, cheering for the boats.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) was among the boaters on the route. The senator, stopped in North Iowa as part of her reelection campaign.

"I participated in the parade, last year, and obviously, Clear Lake has just a phenomenal celebration for the Fourth of July," Ernst said.

"It's very different this year," Ernst said. "But, I'm so glad that they are doing a boat parade. At least it's and activity to celebrate our nation's birth and for everybody to still celebrate, just in a way that's safe and sensible."

