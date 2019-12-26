Inara, last of the Samoyeds rescued two years ago, has found her forever home

MASON CITY – Inara, the last of the Samoyeds rescued in November 2018 from Whitefire Kennels, has found her forever home. The dog’s Christmas wish came true when a young family traveled from Minnesota to meet her and fell in love at first sight.

“There was not a dry eye at the shelter as Inara left with her new family,” said Sybil Soukup, Humane Society of North Iowa executive director. “These Samoyeds had become a part of each of us and saying goodbye to the last one was a moment of pure joy, but also nostalgic of all the tears of sadness, anger and hope we had shed for these dogs over the course of the last two years.”

Inara was one of more than 300 Samoyeds seized from a Manly puppy mill in November 2018. The Humane Society of North Iowa worked with the Worth County Sheriff’s Department, the Animal Rescue League, multiple Samoyed rescue organizations, and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to remove and rescue a total of 302 Samoyeds (and 4 cats) from Whitefire Kennels.

The ASPCA said the dogs were found living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions. The Worth County Sheriff's Department reported having attempted to work with the kennel owner and began their investigation months earlier before the seizure.