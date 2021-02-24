In-person visits return to Homestead Assisted Living in Mason City

Family and friends of individuals at Homestead Assisted Living in Mason City will be allowed to visit in person starting Thursday.

Since March, visitation to the assisted living community at 2501 W State St. has been limited to window or virtual visits due to COVID-19, the organization announced Wednesday in a press release.

“This might be better than Christmas,” Susan Wiley, Homestead executive director at Homestead. “Our residents and their families are extremely excited to enjoy one another’s company face-to-face again. We just couldn’t be happier.”

The visitation policy change comes after residents and staff members were offered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, the press release states.

Visitors must follow the guidelines including, but not limited to, the following:

Visits must be scheduled in advance by contacting the community team.

All visitors must test negative for COVID-19 when they arrive for their visit.

All visitors are required to wear a face mask while at the community.

All visitors must pass a health screen prior to seeing their loved one.