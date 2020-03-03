In Mason City Council meeting, questions about downtown hotel project reemerge

"You’re not transparent enough to say where we’re at and I'm pretty nervous about it," Weaver said.

When the matter came back up amidst discussion on setting a date (March 17) for a public hearing on the proposed 2020-2021 Mason City budget, which the hotel appears on, Third Ward Councilman Joshua Masson asked City Administrator Aaron Burnett about dates on financing.

"What is the deadline that we are speaking on for when financing has to be ready?" Masson asked. "The IEDA (Iowa Economic Development Authority) deadline is the end of March," Burnett responded. When Masson pressed on what would happen if there still wasn't resolution at that time, Burnett said that the City expects to have everything in place by then.

"They’re willing to work with us but we have to show progress. I can’t talk much more about it," Burnett said.