In latest White House report, Iowa remains in "red zone" for COVID-19

DES MOINES — Iowa remains in the “red zone” for spread of the new coronavirus, while Mason City and Cerro Gordo County is "yellow," according to the latest report from the White House.
Published Tuesday by the New York Times, the White House report shows 61 Iowa counties are in “red” or “yellow” zones that indicate heightened virus activity — that number is up from 47 counties that were so labeled in the report two weeks ago — and that the federal government has dispatched 14 staff workers to Iowa to assist with “medical activities.”
On a conference call with governors, White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx listed Iowa as one of 13 states the task force is working with and encouraged those states to increase mitigation efforts now, according to a CNN report on the call.
“Because if we wait until increased hospitalizations, it is really way too late,” Birx told governors on the call that also included CNN. “Because what we are experiencing now is really different than March and April; it’s very different from the outbreaks of May that was typically contained. This widespread community spread (is) in the younger age group, both rural and very urban and urban areas, so by the time you see it up to 80% to 90% of your counties already have more than 10% (of cases that are positive).”
Statewide, Iowa’s coronavirus cases have surged back to near the state’s first peak of positive test results in early May, according to state public health data. Virus-related deaths and hospitalizations also have been climbing, albeit more gradually than cases.
In Cerro Gordo County, positive cases currently sit at 555 with 197 recoveries, 17 deaths and a positive test rate of about 7.5%. Since the beginning of July, Cerro Gordo County has had 400 new reported cases, which is the single worst month since the pandemic started. That despite the fact that the number of tests being done at one of the area's leading sites, a local mobile unit run by MercyOne North Iowa, has remained consistent.
A week ago, Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health Director Brian Hanft noted that such increase trends would likely continue and even went a step further. "At this rate, we’re going to have 1,000 cases in a month," he said. Throughout the uptick, Hanft has maintained that community spread is the culprit and he's previously said that an increase was bound to happen following reopening.
"I reflect back into March and early April when we didn’t have any cases and we’re seeing 100 in a week but we anticipated that this was going to happen after the activities we saw over the Fourth of July," Hanft said.
The White House task force categorizes areas with new cases above 100 per 100,000 population and a positive test share above 10% as “red” zones, according to the report.
Areas with cases between 10 and 100 per 100,000 population and a positive test share between 5% and 10% are classified as yellow zones.
The report classified eight Iowa counties as red zones: Dubuque, Emmet, Franklin, Hardin, Lyon, Marshall, Montgomery and Wapello.
The report listed Dubuque, Marshalltown and Ottumwa as red-zone communities.
In red zones, the White House recommends bars and gyms be closed, restaurants limited to strict social distancing and face masks be required inside all businesses.
None of those mitigation strategies are currently in place in Iowa. Bars, gyms and restaurants are allowed to operate at full capacity, and while Gov. Kim Reynolds has encouraged Iowans to wear masks when social distancing is not possible, she has not required them. When the subject of a local mask mandate has been raised with Cerro Gordo officials such as Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel, they have said that that is an issue left up to the governor.
The state public health department and governor’s office did not immediately respond to questions about the task force’s recommendations or the federal workers that reportedly were sent to Iowa.
According to state public health data, Iowa’s positive test share has been below 10% for most days since late May.
As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 43,000 Iowans have contracted the virus and 845 Iowans have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, since the pandemic first arrived here in late March.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.