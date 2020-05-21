In Fourth District debate, GOP candidates all call for re-opening

In one of the final debates before Iowa's June 2 primaries, the five GOP candidates for the Fourth Congressional District all tried to prove that they had the strongest conservative bonafides while also attempting to put distance between one another.
They tended to agree about the role government should play in people's lives but would disagree how certain actions it should take.
Participants would thank the seat's current holder, Rep. Steve King (R-Kiron), and then suggest they were better suited for the job going forward. When the candidates mentioned certain honors bestowed upon them, there would be a game of one-upmanship. So if State Sen. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) mentioned high marks from the NRA, King would say that he's "a little more pro-gun than the NRA."
Throughout the debate, King would reference his legislative record while avoiding the litany of controversies that eventually led to him being removed from all of his House committee assignments. Which fellow candidate Steve Reeder summarized as King having the table pulled out from under him.
The calling card for Bret Richards, a businessman from Irwin, was that he was someone everyone knows and that he was approachable which he attempted to prove by offering up his phone number several times throughout the debate. At one point, someone appeared to take him up on that offer and give him a ring.
Feenstra often alternated between heralding his successes as a state legislator and castigating what he perceived as failures by the federal government such as the Affordable Care Act and funding for Planned Parenthood.
As the lone chaplain of the group, former Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor frequently discussed his faith and how he knew the damage socialism could do to a country because his wife hails from Vietnam.
Finally Reeder, a long-time real estate developer, made a point of getting to the point. For multiple answers, Reeder would respond by essentially just expressing what he considers a core conservative tenet: limited government. During his opening remarks he said: "My goal is to reduce the size of government and defend religious liberty from constant assault."
One area though where there was less daylight between the candidates was approval not just of President Donald Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic but Gov. Kim Reynolds' handling as well.
Each and every one said that both executives were put between a rock and a hard place, with King and Feenstra castigating China for that happening, but that Trump and Reynolds had both done what was right.
"He (Trump) had to make a strong decision and that decision was to quarantine people in a very aggressive way," King said. "(But I) think it’s time to get country back to work," he followed up. Which Feenstra agreed with by saying "We have to continue on with life."
Moving forward Reeder suggested it was important that people take personal responsibility and not "live in fear."
But it wasn't pandemic talk all the way through and not every Trump administration received plaudits from the candidates.
If they all had praise for Trump himself, they weren't as kind to the Environmental Protection Agency and its head Andrew Wheeler who candidates suggested had picked winners and losers in the ethanol debate by giving small refinery exemptions to some of the "largest refineries in the world" as Richards referred to them as.
In fact, Richards actually called for the firing of Wheeler for the small refinery exemptions to companies such as ExxonMobil and Chevron (existing fuel standards allow for the EPA to provide waivers to small refineries that demonstrate compliance with certain rules would create significant economic hardship for the facility.)
Taylor suggested that Congressional creation of certain standards and regulations weren't necessarily off base until they were "subverted" by a federal agency such as the EPA. To re-balance the scales, Taylor said that it might be appropriate to dangle the power of the purse over the EPA.
Only once during the debate did any of the candidates mention who the primary win would face in the fall: Democratic challenger J.D. Scholten.
It came near the end when Taylor characterized Scholten as a purveyor of socialism because Scholten supports what his campaign site calls "a health care system that is affordable and accessible for all."
"We need someone who can defeat him in the fall," Taylor told those watching the stream and listening on the radio.
Who that someone actually is will be decided on June 2.
