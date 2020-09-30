In Cerro Gordo County, both COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive test rates for children rise

Since public officials in Cerro Gordo County last met for a COVID-19 news conference on Sept. 16, there have been some slight rising trends to respond to.
As Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel shared at the top of the latest event on Wednesday afternoon: 108 new positive cases in Cerro Gordo have been added in the past 14 days, with 9% of those being children (up 1% from the two weeks prior), the positive test rate shifted from 5.6% to 6.1% and there are 23 current hospitalizations from the virus in the county. That's down from the summer peak of 27 during the worst days of the pandemic but up 13 from two weeks ago.
All of which comes as county health officials have new state guidelines to fold into their COVID messaging and district school officials preparing to incrementally bring back elementary students.
According to Mason City Community School District Superintendent Dave Versteeg, students in kindergarten, first grade and second grade are returning to a four-day, in-person learning schedule starting on Oct. 5. A decision which he attributed during the press conference to "improving health conditions."
Versteeg acknowledged that the district hasn't escaped any COVID problems at all. There are four district students who have tested positive while 15 students and five staff were quarantined for possible exposure. But the superintendent said that the district's practices have kept those numbers from growing any further.
"We required face coverings and people are compliant with that. We’re able to social distance. Our cleaning protocols are working effectively. And hygiene issues have been well received. People testing positive have not come from school settings but family settings and social settings," Versteeg said.
Along with a change in health conditions, the difficulty for younger students to fully adapt to online learning is something that factors into the need for a return to the classroom.
"Online learning is really difficult, especially for younger kids," Versteeg said. "We’re a lot better at it than we were last spring but I’d still call it a work in progress."
While students adapt to ways of learning, the Mason City Community School District and CG Public Health will have find out where they need to adapt when it comes to the softened quarantine guidelines the state sent out this week.
Gov. Kim Reynolds and state epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati announced Tuesday that state guidelines will no longer recommend people quarantine if they were wearing a face mask when they came in contact with a person who tests positive for COVID-19. Before that, the state recommended any person who came in close contact with someone who tested positive should quarantine for two weeks.
"When all other controls are utilized, I think this does make sense...I do support it," CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft said. According to him, the health department has already received a number of calls about the changes as people are concerned about hypothetical scenarios and interactions.
Versteeg thinks such changes will be helpful for the district.
"Our biggest concern has been the quarantining. Particularly of staff that have left us short," Versteeg said.
A big concern for Hanft right now is what hospitalizations might look like as it gets colder and more people spend more time indoors.
"It’s going to most likely shift from a younger population to an older population," he said.
