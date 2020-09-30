In Cerro Gordo County, both COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive test rates for children rise

Versteeg acknowledged that the district hasn't escaped any COVID problems at all. There are four district students who have tested positive while 15 students and five staff were quarantined for possible exposure. But the superintendent said that the district's practices have kept those numbers from growing any further.

"We required face coverings and people are compliant with that. We’re able to social distance. Our cleaning protocols are working effectively. And hygiene issues have been well received. People testing positive have not come from school settings but family settings and social settings," Versteeg said.

Along with a change in health conditions, the difficulty for younger students to fully adapt to online learning is something that factors into the need for a return to the classroom.

"Online learning is really difficult, especially for younger kids," Versteeg said. "We’re a lot better at it than we were last spring but I’d still call it a work in progress."

