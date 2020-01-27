50-50 in 2020 campaign to elect women dissolving

The job’s not done, but a group of women who set a 10-year goal of equal representation in Iowa’s state and federal elected representatives is dissolving.

Two Iowa state senators formed 50-50 in 2020 in 2009. Since then, a woman has been elected Iowa governor, another to the U.S. Senate, and two Iowa woman have been elected to the U.S. House.

50-50 in 2020, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit, hasn’t achieved its goal of women filling half the seats in the Iowa Legislature — 50 representatives and 25 senators — by 2020, the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States. The effort to achieve that parity will continue through other channels, according to Executive Director Melissa Gesing.

“This was a 10-year project, and we’ve achieved success at the top levels,” governor and Congress, “but obviously there is more work to be done,” Gesing said, describing the change as “evolution.”