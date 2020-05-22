In 4th District debate, GOP candidates all call for re-opening the country

The calling card for Bret Richards, a businessman from Irwin, was that he was someone everyone knows and that he was approachable, which he attempted to prove by offering up his phone number several times throughout the debate. At one point, someone appeared to take him up on that offer and give him a ring.

Feenstra often alternated between heralding his successes as a state legislator and castigating what he perceived as failures by the federal government such as the Affordable Care Act and funding for Planned Parenthood.

As the lone chaplain of the group, former Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor frequently discussed his faith and how he knew the damage socialism could do to a country because his wife hails from Vietnam.

Finally Reeder, a long-time real estate developer, made a point of getting to the point. For multiple answers, Reeder responded by expressing what he considers a core conservative tenet: limited government. During his opening remarks he said: "My goal is to reduce the size of government and defend religious liberty from constant assault."