IHSAA taking precautions as boys state basketball tourney continues

With two North Iowa boys basketball teams – Bishop Garrigan and West Fork – still playing in the 2020 IHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament in Des Moines, there has been some concern whether Thursday's games will still be played.

The latest news coming out of the Iowa High School Athletic Association is that the games will continue.

Here is a statement from the IHSAA about the tournament, which goes through Friday, and other high school events:

The Iowa High School Athletic Association is actively monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the United States and here in Iowa. The situation is rapidly evolving, and we are relying on the most current information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) to direct our decisions and actions.

At this time, IDPH is not recommending the cancellation of events or extracurricular activities. Current information on coronavirus impact in Iowa can be found at: https://www.idph.iowa.gov/.

The IHSAA is also in consistent communication with the management of the Iowa Events Center regarding our state basketball tournament. Together, we will remain responsive to the recommendations and requirements from the CDC and IDPH.