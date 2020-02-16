‘If you build it, they will come': Trumpeter Swans continue their comeback

Picture this.

A trumpeter swan soars through the sky, its wings outstretched and backlit by the sun, rendered iridescent. It descends and skids onto a shallow pool of wetland waters.

The only swan native to Iowa, and North America's largest waterfowl, trumpeter swans had occupied this continent by the thousands for centuries.

But as European settlers continued their move westward and into Iowa during the 1800s, and in the midst of unregulated market hunting and the extensive loss of wetland habitats, trumpeter swans were virtually wiped off the map in a matter of decades.

They were killed for skin, for meat, for feathers. Their dense feathers in particular were used for quills, hats, powder puffs; for down jackets, down comforters and mattresses.

David Hoffman, a wildlife research technician with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says that for settlers looking for their next meals, trumpeter swans would have been an easy choice.