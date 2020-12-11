'If they love it, they will wear it': Clear Lake students exercise creativity with donated masks

When the case of fabric arrived, it was far more than she’d anticipated, she said, estimating that it weighed more than 100 pounds.

While brainstorming with her daughter, who is a kindergarten teacher, about ways to use the fabric, they came up with the idea to sew masks that her students could decorate and then wear.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, her daughter’s district wasn’t requiring students to wear masks, so Grabinski turned to Clear Lake, where they were.

“I thought it’d be a great art project and I knew she was creative enough,” she said.

Grabinski, Walston, Cooley and Schlawin spent roughly two months from start to finish sewing the masks with adjustable ear loops for the students.

Grabinski, who’s been sewing for more than 60 years, said she would spend a couple hours a day sewing the masks.

“It was a fun project, different from the other masks I make,” she said.

Grabinski estimates she’s made — and donated — more than 2,500 masks since mid-March to care centers, schools and other organizations.

Brandt said she routinely accepts donations from members of the community for her art class, and Grabinski is no stranger.