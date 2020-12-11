'If they love it, they will wear it': Clear Lake students exercise creativity with donated masks

More than 600 Clear Lake elementary students can wear their own masterpieces.
That’s thanks to Marcia Grabinski, Lee Walston, Carla Cooley and Shelly Schlawin who made and donated white masks for Clear Creek Elementary art teacher Becky Brandt’s classes to decorate this fall.
“They are loving it,” Brandt said. “It’s gotten around the school, so when they walk in they’re like, ‘We’re doing masks aren’t we?’ They’re pretty excited.”
Brandt, who’s been with Clear Lake Community School District for 25 years, teaches about 640 students from kindergarten through fifth grade, and within the past week, each one of them got to decorate their own masks with fabric markers during their 50-minute art class.
Game characters, animals and rainbows have been some of the things students have drawn on their masks.
“They could do whatever they wanted, so I was good with that. We just want them to be able to wear it,” Brandt said. “If they love it, they will wear it.”
Brandt said Grabinski approached her earlier this year about donating masks with hopes of getting them completed before Thanksgiving.
Grabinski, an avid sewer has been following several mask-making groups on Facebook since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and this summer, she came across a post from someone wanting to get rid of a large quantity of donated white pillow case fabric, so she volunteered to take a case.
When the case of fabric arrived, it was far more than she’d anticipated, she said, estimating that it weighed more than 100 pounds.
While brainstorming with her daughter, who is a kindergarten teacher, about ways to use the fabric, they came up with the idea to sew masks that her students could decorate and then wear.
However, her daughter’s district wasn’t requiring students to wear masks, so Grabinski turned to Clear Lake, where they were.
“I thought it’d be a great art project and I knew she was creative enough,” she said.
Grabinski, Walston, Cooley and Schlawin spent roughly two months from start to finish sewing the masks with adjustable ear loops for the students.
Grabinski, who’s been sewing for more than 60 years, said she would spend a couple hours a day sewing the masks.
“It was a fun project, different from the other masks I make,” she said.
Grabinski estimates she’s made — and donated — more than 2,500 masks since mid-March to care centers, schools and other organizations.
Brandt said she routinely accepts donations from members of the community for her art class, and Grabinski is no stranger.
“It was a heartwarming thing to be able to do, and it’s been so fun to see how creative they are,” Grabinski said, noting that sewing was an easy thing for her to do to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Brandt said students are already wearing their finished masks, and masterpieces, proudly around school.
And soon, her remote learners will also have the opportunity to decorate their own masks because she received enough masks for them to do the project, too. She plans to distribute them next week.
“I’m honored they would do it,” Brandt said. “I’m also not that surprised because Clear Lake is so giving. The people here are so giving. They’re always willing to help out.”
