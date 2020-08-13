You are the owner of this article.
Ida County man brought to Cerro Gordo on child sex abuse charges
A Holstein man was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Thursday after being arrested on two counts of felony sex abuse against a child.

David Joseph Vazquez

Authorities say David Joseph Vazquez, 30, committed numerous sexual acts against a child under the age of 12 over a five-month span while living in Mason City in 2019.

A nationwide warrant for the arrest of Vazquez was issued on Aug. 6. He was arrested in Ida County on Wednesday and later transported to Mason City to face charges.

Vazquez will make his initial appearance in court at 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 21. He is being held on $25,000 bond.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer, and reports Breaking News and Crime and Courts for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

