ICYMI: Victory for Mason City man as attorney curbs parking ticket appeal

For Pete's sake, the parking-ticket tangle a local business owner found himself in with Mason City officials has finally come undone.

Last month, an attorney for Pete Kiroff filed a motion with the court to dismiss an appeal put forth by the city which had contested the magistrate's ruling in favor of Kiroff, who received a ticket last summer while parked in front of his well-known deli, Pete’s Kitchen, located on Sixth Street Southwest.

So, Kiroff fought the ticket, taking it all the way to a jury trial. Though the proceeding was ultimately heard only by a judge, Kiroff made his case, presenting evidence that included photos of vehicles parked wheels-up by mail carriers and law enforcement officers who'd stopped at the deli to grab lunch.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Judge Rolf Aronsen agreed with Kiroff and cited that city code itself allowed for vehicles to park on the boulevard if it prevented traffic disruptions.

Though the code does not allow for regular parking on a boulevard, Mason City Administrator Burnett said he believed the ruling would encourage others to park over the curb, presenting a hazard to those using adjacent sidewalks.