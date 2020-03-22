Ice arena budget taking a hit from event cancellations

Mason City's multi-purpose arena was coming off a sold-out event — the 10th annual Battle of the Badges — when the threat from the coronavirus ground everything to a screeching halt.
Since then, the North Iowa Bulls playoff games, a figure skating showcase, an MMA event and the facility's first rock concert were canceled or postponed.
Included in last week's City Council packet, Recreation Superintendent Brian Pauly noted that 27,347 people had walked through the arena's doors since Jan. 1. City Administrator Aaron Burnett said at the same meeting that the arena has already shown profits in the revitalization of the downtown.
City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson said that he hasn't been given any figures from Pauly for the number of ticket sales and or proceeds from concessions, so he didn't know whether the arena was making money.
The arena's Fiscal year 2021 debt service payment is $865,695, which will likely decrease in future years, thanks to possible state credits and incoming Tax Increment Financing revenue. Excess revenues from the arena could also go to pay down that debt, Jacobson said, but that revenue stream hasn't been identified yet by the City Council to do that.
Pauly said Friday he met with the Bulls recently but had not yet pulled together figures — other than the number of people who had used the facility — to ascertain how the arena is faring financially.
But Pauly did have projections on what the loss of the Bulls' playoff games was costing the arena.
"I was projecting $2,000-$3,000 per game," Pauly said. "With the potential for four games. That obviously is a chunk we're losing."
The concert, which was scheduled for April 4, had 2,500 tickets accounted for, Pauly said, with the potential for 3,500. The arena was set to earn $1 per ticket off that show.
Since the MMA event was a first for the arena, Pauly said he wasn't sure what the arena would earn on ticket sales.
And none of those figures include concessions, which is usually a good revenue-generator for venues.
But Pauly contends none of those events are gone for good. He continues to talk with the Bulls and is working with other event coordinators to push out everything previously scheduled for later in the year.
He said he also challenged the arena's manager to come up with out-of-the-box events the arena could host in what Pauly called "the new normal."
Suggestions — which are just that and no more right now — included a formal, should prom be canceled entirely, and a mother-son dance, among others.
"We're asking, 'What are the gaps for recreation here and what can we do to fill those gaps?'" Pauly said. "I've called North Iowa home for the last 10 years. We're resilient. We'll bounce back, hit it hard and pack the arena again."