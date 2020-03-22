Ice arena budget taking a hit from event cancellations

But Pauly did have projections on what the loss of the Bulls' playoff games was costing the arena.

"I was projecting $2,000-$3,000 per game," Pauly said. "With the potential for four games. That obviously is a chunk we're losing."

The concert, which was scheduled for April 4, had 2,500 tickets accounted for, Pauly said, with the potential for 3,500. The arena was set to earn $1 per ticket off that show.

Since the MMA event was a first for the arena, Pauly said he wasn't sure what the arena would earn on ticket sales.

And none of those figures include concessions, which is usually a good revenue-generator for venues.

But Pauly contends none of those events are gone for good. He continues to talk with the Bulls and is working with other event coordinators to push out everything previously scheduled for later in the year.

He said he also challenged the arena's manager to come up with out-of-the-box events the arena could host in what Pauly called "the new normal."

Suggestions — which are just that and no more right now — included a formal, should prom be canceled entirely, and a mother-son dance, among others.

"We're asking, 'What are the gaps for recreation here and what can we do to fill those gaps?'" Pauly said. "I've called North Iowa home for the last 10 years. We're resilient. We'll bounce back, hit it hard and pack the arena again."

