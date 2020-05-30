× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I couldn’t watch it. It was just too hard to finish — from a human aspect.”

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals' reaction to the now-ubiquitous video of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on he neck of George Floyd, a 46-year old black man, as three other officers stood by, is one that’s been echoed by fellow law enforcement officers across the country.

Many took to social media in the wake of the killing to express their disdain.

“There is no need to see more video,” Chattanooga, Tennessee, Police Chief David Roddy tweeted Wednesday. “There's no need to wait to see how ‘it plays out’. There is no need to put a knee on someone’s neck for NINE minutes. There IS a need to DO something. If you wear a badge and you don’t have an issue with this ... turn it in.”

“I am deeply disturbed by the video of Mr. Floyd being murdered in the street with other officers there letting it go on,” Polk County, Georgia, Sheriff Johnny Moats wrote on Facebook. “I can assure everyone, me or any of my deputies will never treat anyone like that as long as I’m Sheriff. This kind of brutality is terrible and it needs to stop. All Officers involved need to be arrested and charged immediately. Praying for the family.”

In the days following the Memorial Day incident, peaceful protests in Minneapolis almost immediately began to form, but as tensions rose, and what began as a benign showing quickly escalated into rioting, looting, and violence.

Pals said his deputies and the jail itself is held to a high standard of accountability. "Our deputies have body cams, which makes it much easier to investigate any instances of wrongdoing," Pals said.

He said that under similar circumstances a Cerro Gordo County deputy would be placed on leave immediately, and that all collected information would be handed off to an outside agency for investigation.

The sheriff also advocated for swift action from officials in bringing charges about to the officers involved.

“The video was very, very disgusting,” said Pals. "He [Floyd] was handcuffed on the ground, he wasn't resisting. It should never have happened."

But Pals said he also hopes the focus of the anger shifts back to Chauvin and the officers on the scene. “It’s not every badge. The officers involved absolutely need to be held accountable, they need to be charged in this, but it’s not all of us. We [Cerro Gordo County deputies] don’t operate that way.”

San Jose, California, Police Chief Eddie Garcia tweeted “I’d be one of the first to condemn anyone had I seen [something] similar happen to one of my brother/sister officers. What I saw happen to George Floyd disturbed me and is not consistent with the goal of our mission. The act of one, impacts us all.”

Pals said under Iowa law, officers have the right to use as much force as is necessary to make an arrest, but noted that universal protocol requires law enforcement to reduce or stop using force altogether as a suspect stops resisting.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley’s sentiment ran along that same vein.

“We have a specific policy about using force,” Brinkley said. “De-escalation is the first step.”

Because the department focuses heavily about keeping situations peaceful, Brinkley said the officers rarely need to use any force.

Annual training gives officers a chance to revisit policies and learn new and effective de-escalation remedies and prevent the need for more physical tactics when attempting to apprehend any suspect.

Reducing racial tension and increasing awareness is something Brinkley said the MCPD strives to stay ahead of.

“I think that’s where we get to lead as an agency. With tolerance and education,” Brinkley said, noting the growing pains, which come along with an evolving community.

“Cultural accountability is a long-term process, but it’s something that we are continually working toward with members of the community. We don’t tolerate that kind of behavior (targeted racism) as an agency or a community.”

Neither agency has seen any hints of unrest in the area, and both are hopeful that calm will come soon.

“I don’t think anyone wants to see any more humans hurt. There are a lot of emotions running wild and until that gets under control it’s going to be chaos,” Pals said.

“It’s got to be about the behavior that’s suspicious. Not about how the person looks,” said Brinkley. “I hope some good comes out of this, as a society. We just hope that we can all make a difference in our corner of the world, and that it will make a larger impact down the road.”

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.