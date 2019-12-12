Following a multi-vehicle crash near Owatonna, Minn., on Thursday morning, I-35 northbound has reopened to traffic.
UPDATE. I-35 northbound near Owatonna has reopened to traffic following a multi vehicle crash this morning. Travel safely, headlights on, stay back from the snowplows. https://t.co/PVEfi5fA9Y https://t.co/V9W3JeR0ye— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) December 12, 2019
Occurring near Highway 14, the crash involved over 20 passenger vehicles and six jackknifed semis, causing the lane to close for several hours.
Officials stated only minor injuries were reported.
12-12-19, 0920 time crashes reported— Sgt. T. Christianson (@MSPPIO_SOUTH) December 12, 2019
I-35W Northbound 1 mile North of USTH 14(South of
Owatonna), crash involving 20 passenger cars and 6 jackknifed semi’s.
detour is in place and working on clearing the lanes No serious injuries
only minor. Estimated reopening I-35 is noon
You have free articles remaining.
Statewide in Minnesota today, between the span of 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., 146 crashes, 18 minor injuries and 106 vehicle spin-outs/off-roads were reported.
#MSPNumbers Statewide 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., 12/12/19: 146 crashes (18 with injury, 0 serious/fatal) & 106 veh spin out/off the road.— State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) December 12, 2019
For current driving conditions, check www.511mn.org and www.511ia.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.