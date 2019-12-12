{{featured_button_text}}
Following a multi-vehicle crash near Owatonna, Minn., on Thursday morning, I-35 northbound has reopened to traffic.

Occurring near Highway 14, the crash involved over 20 passenger vehicles and six jackknifed semis, causing the lane to close for several hours.

Officials stated only minor injuries were reported. 

Statewide in Minnesota today, between the span of 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., 146 crashes, 18 minor injuries and 106 vehicle spin-outs/off-roads were reported.

For current driving conditions, check  and www.511ia.org.

