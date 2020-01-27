Hy-Vee to open six Dollar Fresh stores at former Shopko locations

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced today that it will acquire six former Shopko locations in Iowa, which will re-open under its Dollar Fresh brand by late summer.

In the upcoming weeks, the former Shopko locations are set to undergo renovations. Mason City's former Shopko isn't on that list, but those that are part of the purchase agreements include include Hampton, Cresco, Oelwein, Waukon, Dyersville and Vinton.

Dollar Fresh locaitons are "designed to offer customers in smaller communities a fresh, new product selection at low prices. Customers will find a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section with a full range of fresh-baked items, a dollar sections, a Wall of Value, ready-to-eat meal offerings and other services," Hy-Vee said in its press release.

"As we continue to innovate, we're taking a look at the needs of our rural communities," said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee's chairman of the board, CEO and president. "At our Dollar Fresh stores, our customers will be greeted with helpful smiles that deliver a great customer experience while also encountering a wide selection of quality products at low prices."

The first Dollar Fresh opened in Osceola, Iowa, in fall 2018. At present, Hy-Vee operates Dollar Fresh stores in Centerville, Creston, Emmetsburg, Ocseola and Toledo, Iowa. There is also a Dollar Fresh store in West Point, Nebraska.

