Hy-Vee temporarily bans reusable bags, installs protective windows at checkout to limit COVID-19 spread

Starting today, March 20, Hy-Vee stores across Iowa will no longer allow customers to bring in their reusable bags until further notice, according to a press release from Hy-Vee. The measure is the latest in a string of efforts to limit the spread COVID-19.

Additionally, customers will also begin to see temporary window panels go up at checkout as a protective measure for both customers and employees.

The panels are being installed at checkout since this is where customers and employees are in closest contact with one another, the statement said.

“The spread of this virus is asking us all to take extraordinary measures and change the way we live our lives,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “We are continuing to adapt at Hy-Vee so that we can serve our customers and keep everyone in our stores as safe and healthy as possible.”

