{{featured_button_text}}
Rambling buck

After catching his breath, the victor seemed none the worse for wear. While pondering my next move, the deer suddenly turned and began moving up the trail leading directly to my stand.

 Lowell Washburn

Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources say Iowans can buy 2020 resident hunting, fishing and other licenses beginning Sunday, Dec. 15.

They also noted that 2019 licenses expire on Jan. 10.

Next year’s licensing options include the annual resident hunting/fishing/habitat combo license for $55, according to the DNR.

There’s also an Angler’s Special three-year fishing license for $62 and the Hunter’s Special three-year hunting license, with habitat included, for $101.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Also available is the Bonus Line option for $14, which allows residents and nonresidents to fish with one more line in addition to the two lines allowed with the regular fishing license.

The state agency offers a GoOutdoorsIowa mobile app for iPhone and Android devices that allows Iowans to buy and access their license information.

Licenses also are available at 700 locations across the state and on the DNR website at iowadnr.gov/GoOutdoorsIowa.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments