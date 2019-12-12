Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources say Iowans can buy 2020 resident hunting, fishing and other licenses beginning Sunday, Dec. 15.
They also noted that 2019 licenses expire on Jan. 10.
Next year’s licensing options include the annual resident hunting/fishing/habitat combo license for $55, according to the DNR.
There’s also an Angler’s Special three-year fishing license for $62 and the Hunter’s Special three-year hunting license, with habitat included, for $101.
You have free articles remaining.
Also available is the Bonus Line option for $14, which allows residents and nonresidents to fish with one more line in addition to the two lines allowed with the regular fishing license.
The state agency offers a GoOutdoorsIowa mobile app for iPhone and Android devices that allows Iowans to buy and access their license information.
Licenses also are available at 700 locations across the state and on the DNR website at iowadnr.gov/GoOutdoorsIowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.