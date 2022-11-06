Hundreds gather to see off the 1133rd

There were equal parts pride and tears on display Sunday morning as the Army National Guard's 1133rd Transportation Company officially began it's deployment at the North Iowa Fairgrounds.

Around 160 troops are being deployed to Poland for a year in support of "Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce."

Hundreds of family and friends packed into the All Seasons Building to say farewell to the soldiers. One of them was Tyler Cole of Defiance. His younger brother is Sgt. Tracy Lawrence Cole.

"He's going to do some work over there," Tyler said. "I'm sad, but he's going to do his job. He was trained for this."

Jeff Iles of Ames was in town to send off his daughter, Sgt. Chloe Iles.

"We're just really proud of her," he said. "We'll miss her."

Iles said he is grateful the latest technology will allow him and his family to speak with and see Chloe regularly.

The company was escorted through town eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 by police, firefighters, bikers and many others after the ceremony at the fairgrounds.

The 1133rd left for its mobilization station at Fort Hood, Texas, to complete final training and readiness checks before deploying overseas.

The mission is part of the United States’ commitment to the international order and the security of our NATO allies. The 1133rd will transport equipment and supplies in support of U.S. and NATO forces.