Hundreds gather to see off the 1133rd

Tyler Cole of Defiance holds his niece on his shoulders on Sunday at a send-off ceremony for the 1133rd National Guard Transportation Company at the North Iowa Faigrounds in Mason City. His brother, Tracy Lawrence Cole, is among the soldiers being deployed.
Members of the Patriot Guard Riders line up at the entrance to the All Seasons Building at the North Iowa Fairgrounds on Sunday.
Iles said he is grateful the latest technology will allow him and his family to speak with and see Chloe regularly.
The company was escorted through town eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 by police, firefighters, bikers and many others after the ceremony at the fairgrounds.
The 1133rd left for its mobilization station at Fort Hood, Texas, to complete final training and readiness checks before deploying overseas.
The mission is part of the United States’ commitment to the international order and the security of our NATO allies. The 1133rd will transport equipment and supplies in support of U.S. and NATO forces.
In late September, the transportation company conducted a railway operation in Manly to prepare for deployment, loading railroad cars with the equipment it will need in Europe. It was one of the largest railroad operations in 20 years.
A young girl waves the American Flag at the All Seasons Building on Sunday during the sendoff of the 1133rd National Guard Transportation Company.
Members of the Patriot Guard Riders escort soldiers from the 1133rd National Guard Transportation Company out of Mason City on Sunday morning. The 1133rd will be deployed in Poland for around one year.
