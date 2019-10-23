There are exactly two states where animal torture isn't a felony: Mississippi and Iowa.
A new bill in the Iowa state legislature, HF737, passed unanimously through the House and awaiting time in the Senate, would work to change that. And the effort's getting a big push from Humane Society groups on multiple levels.
Next week, here in North Iowa, the Humane Society of the United States and the Humane Society of North Iowa will host a town hall in Mason City to discuss how Iowans can take action to help protect animals from cruelty by supporting pending bill HF 737.
The event is being held by Iowa state director of the Humane Society of the United States Preston Moore, as well as Humane Society of North Iowa Executive Director Sybil Soukup, at Fat Hill Brewing on October 28 at 6 p.m.
According to a release from Moore, "Attendees will learn how to advocate for animals, how to work with state and local officials, why some organizations oppose stronger anti-cruelty laws, and what communities across the state are doing to protect pets."
You have free articles remaining.
It's one of 20 community events intended to discuss flaws in Iowa's animal cruelty laws and how those could be mitigated by HF737.
The bill itself would toughen penalties for recidivists as well as close loopholes for owner abuse.
In North Iowa, the animal abuse case involving Manly resident Barbara Kavars, where almost 150 dogs were taken from "filthy living conditions," has been winding down. As executive director for the Humane Society of North Iowa, Soukup helmed an effort with the ASPCA and Worth County officials to take in about 130 Samoyeds over months and placed them in breed-specific rescues and adoptions for people with breed experience.
According to forensic veterinarian Elizabeth Pearlman, who testified during the trial, some of the dogs' fur was matted and they had skin inflammations underneath and one had to be euthanized.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.