Humane Society cancels Fall Festival, still seeks donations, volunteers

The Humane Society of North Iowa will not be holding one of its largest fundraisers this fall.
The nonprofit organization announced on its Facebook page that the annual Fall Festival, which brings in thousands of dollars to support its work to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home animals, has been canceled amid COVID-19.
“Times are tough right now and many are struggling,” said Sybil Soukup, Humane Society of North Iowa executive director. “We’ve been so fortunate to have had such great support from local businesses, individual donors and from those that attend our events in the past; we hope that things turn around for all of us so we can come back next year even bigger and better.”
The Fall Festival, which features a silent auction, children’s games, bake sale, concessions and other activities, is usually held in September at the National Guard Armory in Mason City.
This year’s event would’ve been its 21st.
Soukup said canceling the Fall Festival was a difficult choice but it was one made with the community’s health and financial well-being in mind.
Because of the space required to host such an event and its activities based on past attendance, she said it would’ve been nearly impossible to abide by the CG Public Health’s and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on gatherings and social distancing.
The fundraising component of the Fall Festival is its silent auction, bolstered by hundreds of gift cards, services and products donated by local businesses, and Soukup said it seemed unfair to ask for such support this year given the impact the coronavirus has had on many of their operations.
“No one ever predicted the state we’re in right now, but we are,” she said. “The plight of animal homelessness knows nothing of a pandemic and we must prevail. That is all we can do.”
The Fall Festival raises up to $14,000 annually for the Humane Society, and without this year’s event, Soukup hopes people will still support the organization.
The Humane Society is accepting monetary donations through PayPal, the mail and over the phone to purchase supplies, pay veterinarian bills and cover general operation expenses.
Those who wish to donate via PayPal can find the link on the organization’s website at www.hsni.org. Checks can be mailed to 2700 S. Birch Drive in Mason City, otherwise the Humane Society will take card information over the phone at 641-423-6241.
In addition to being a fundraiser, the Fall Festival allows the Humane Society to introduce its adoptable animals to the public.
Soukup said since March, the number of adoption applications received by the Humane Society have doubled — even tripled in some instances — but there are still quite a few animals that have been in the shelter for an extended period of time waiting for their forever homes.
The current list of adoptable animals consists of dogs, cats, guinea pigs and a parakeet, according to the society's website.
In the past, the Humane Society received between 50 and 60 applications for adoption in a month, but now, it’s receiving that amount for one dog in some cases, she said.
The Humane Society has been receiving nearly 400 adoption applications a month since the pandemic hit, but Soukup said the staff who review them haven’t increased, so she encourages those who’ve submitted an application to have patience with the process.
“Our audience of adopters has grown substantially and that’s nothing but positive, but it’s been a struggle to keep up with all the people who want to bring a furry friend into their lives,” she said. “We want to do what’s right by these animals and we feel confident that we do.”
The Humane Society has been open for adoption and volunteer appointments only since then to ensure the health and safety of its staff and animals.
Since school started this week, the society is looking for volunteers to socialize with its animals, something Soukup said can do wonders for someone’s mental and emotional state at this time.
Appointments to volunteer can be scheduled on the Humane Society’s website. The number of people who can volunteer at a time is limited.
For more information about the Humane Society of North Iowa, visit its Facebook page or its website www.hsni.org.
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (1).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (2).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (3).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (4).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (5).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (6).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (7).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (8).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (9).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (10).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (11).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (12).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (13).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (14).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (15).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (16).jpg
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!