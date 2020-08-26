Humane Society cancels Fall Festival, still seeks donations, volunteers

The fundraising component of the Fall Festival is its silent auction, bolstered by hundreds of gift cards, services and products donated by local businesses, and Soukup said it seemed unfair to ask for such support this year given the impact the coronavirus has had on many of their operations.

“No one ever predicted the state we’re in right now, but we are,” she said. “The plight of animal homelessness knows nothing of a pandemic and we must prevail. That is all we can do.”

The Fall Festival raises up to $14,000 annually for the Humane Society, and without this year’s event, Soukup hopes people will still support the organization.

The Humane Society is accepting monetary donations through PayPal, the mail and over the phone to purchase supplies, pay veterinarian bills and cover general operation expenses.

Those who wish to donate via PayPal can find the link on the organization’s website at www.hsni.org. Checks can be mailed to 2700 S. Birch Drive in Mason City, otherwise the Humane Society will take card information over the phone at 641-423-6241.

In addition to being a fundraiser, the Fall Festival allows the Humane Society to introduce its adoptable animals to the public.