You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Human remains found in Mason City identified as missing woman Jane Schreur
0 comments
breaking alert top story

Human remains found in Mason City identified as missing woman Jane Schreur

{{featured_button_text}}
Jane Schreur missing woman

Jane Schreur, also known as Jane Mikkelson, 31, was last seen in Mason City on May 22, 2019. Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department.

Partial human remains found in Mason City last week has been traced back to a missing person, police say.

A lower jawbone was discovered by kayakers on a rock bed in the Winnebago River, near the North Illinois Avenue bridge, on Saturday, July 18 and was turned over to authorities, according to Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley.

The remains were sent to the Iowa Crime Lab for examination, and have been positively identified as Jane Schreur, 31, of Mason City.

Schreur was reported missing in November 2019 and was last seen by her family in May 2019. Her cause of death is unknown. 

The circumstances behind the Schreur's disappearance were unknown, but officers were prompted to begin an investigation due to Schreur's health history, and the amount of time that has passed since she was last seen.

The case is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer, and reports Breaking News and Crime and Courts for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: July 28

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News