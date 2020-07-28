Human remains found in Mason City identified as missing woman Jane Schreur

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Partial human remains found in Mason City last week has been traced back to a missing person, police say.

A lower jawbone was discovered by kayakers on a rock bed in the Winnebago River, near the North Illinois Avenue bridge, on Saturday, July 18 and was turned over to authorities, according to Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley.

The remains were sent to the Iowa Crime Lab for examination, and have been positively identified as Jane Schreur, 31, of Mason City.

Schreur was reported missing in November 2019 and was last seen by her family in May 2019. Her cause of death is unknown.

The circumstances behind the Schreur's disappearance were unknown, but officers were prompted to begin an investigation due to Schreur's health history, and the amount of time that has passed since she was last seen.

The case is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer, and reports Breaking News and Crime and Courts for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.