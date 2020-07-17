How Wright County is handling its COVID-19 problem

Based on numbers from the IDPH, about 1 in 4 residents of Wright County have been tested for COVID-19. That rate is higher than the testing rates in the surrounding counties of Franklin, Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Humboldt, Webster, Hardin, Hamilton and Kossuth.

"We’re going to stay as proactive and test as much as we can," McGrath said about the county's strategy.

Which for them means routine testing and contract tracing when a positive case comes back. "If you’re positive in a household, we’ll test the household," is how McGrath summarized it. So one positive test could turn into five, but McGrath said that can give the department a better idea of what they're dealing with.

Another benefit for officials in Wright County has been the buy-in from area businesses. McGrath said that from the start, her department and emergency management have worked with businesses so that they understood what they could do for control measures.

That mattered when 25 employees at the Prestage plant in Eagle Grove tested positive for COVID-19. Though only one employee was from the county, 25 is enough to cause community spread.

"They actually were proactive," McGrath said. "They reached out immediately when they though there was a concern...They stopped it from being very bad."