How Wright County is handling its COVID-19 problem

In North Iowa, during the four full months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wright County has stood out.
The county, which has a population of less than 13,000, has one of the highest totals for positive cases per 100,000 for counties in the state of Iowa. Its raw total for positive COVID-19 cases, 409, would translate to 3,215 per 100,000 people, which makes it fifth highest for counties behind: Buena Vista, Crawford, Woodbury and Louisa.
However, those high totals haven't translated into a perilous situation for the county.
Of the 409 people who have tested positive for the acute respiratory virus, 332 are listed by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) as having recovered. And though Wright County is not far behind Woodbury and Louisa in terms of cases per 100,000, it is much farther back in terms of death from COVID. As of now, only one person in Wright County has died from the infectious disease.
One thing Sandy McGrath, a registered nurse who works in epidemiology and emergency preparedness for the county, said has been a benefit is how much testing has occurred in Wright.
Based on numbers from the IDPH, about 1 in 4 residents of Wright County have been tested for COVID-19. That rate is higher than the testing rates in the surrounding counties of Franklin, Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Humboldt, Webster, Hardin, Hamilton and Kossuth.
"We’re going to stay as proactive and test as much as we can," McGrath said about the county's strategy.
Which for them means routine testing and contract tracing when a positive case comes back. "If you’re positive in a household, we’ll test the household," is how McGrath summarized it. So one positive test could turn into five, but McGrath said that can give the department a better idea of what they're dealing with.
Another benefit for officials in Wright County has been the buy-in from area businesses. McGrath said that from the start, her department and emergency management have worked with businesses so that they understood what they could do for control measures.
That mattered when 25 employees at the Prestage plant in Eagle Grove tested positive for COVID-19. Though only one employee was from the county, 25 is enough to cause community spread.
"They actually were proactive," McGrath said. "They reached out immediately when they though there was a concern...They stopped it from being very bad."
With the trend line in Wright County generally pointing downward, McGrath said that a big focus right now is what works best for schooling in the fall.
"We’re working well with school superintendents to take a look at what happens in the future," she said. Whether or not that means full in-person, full online or a blend still needs to be settled. As does what all precautions need to be taken.
McGrath said that what matters more than anything else during all of this is communication.
"Communication is key. There isn’t anything too big if you have everyone willing to help out."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
