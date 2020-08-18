How sweet it is: friends wind down summer with money-making venture

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A group of young, motivated friends wrapped up their summer with a little extra money in their pockets, after taking to the street with a punch and lemonade stand Tuesday afternoon.

Using an upside-down recycling bin as a table, and wielding a large cardboard banner, Isiah Prestby, 12, Izzy Brogdon, 11, and Keagan Cleghorn, 10, all of Mason City, along with Keagan's cousin Lucas Bitker, 12, of Clear Lake, set up shop in front of the laundromat at the intersection of North Rhode Island Avenue and 12th Street Northeast.

Beverages sold for $1.00 apiece, with the profits split three ways. (Izzy volunteered her time.)

Isiah and Keagan are both hanging on to their money for a rainy day, while Lucas has his sites set on a Razor Spark scooter.

Even though they saw relative success as far as lemonade stands go, the group said that meeting new people was the highlight of their venture.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer, and reports Breaking News and Crime and Courts for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.