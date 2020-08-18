How sweet it is: friends wind down summer with money-making venture

A group of young, motivated friends wrapped up their summer with a little extra money in their pockets, after taking to the street with a punch and lemonade stand Tuesday afternoon.
Using an upside-down recycling bin as a table, and wielding a large cardboard banner, Isiah Prestby, 12, Izzy Brogdon, 11, and Keagan Cleghorn, 10, all of Mason City, along with Keagan's cousin Lucas Bitker, 12, of Clear Lake, set up shop in front of the laundromat at the intersection of North Rhode Island Avenue and 12th Street Northeast.
Beverages sold for $1.00 apiece, with the profits split three ways. (Izzy volunteered her time.)
Isiah and Keagan are both hanging on to their money for a rainy day, while Lucas has his sites set on a Razor Spark scooter.
Even though they saw relative success as far as lemonade stands go, the group said that meeting new people was the highlight of their venture.
