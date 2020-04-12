How recovery groups are dealing with COVID-19 and social distancing

Lorrie Young knows that the era of public gathering ordinances and social distancing brought on by the COVID-19 global pandemic isn't productive for the clients her organization serves.
As the executive director for Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare, which offers services to patients struggling with mental health and substance use issues, Young said that she's seen an uptick in OWI (Operating While Intoxicated) assessments along with a 100% increase in calls to Your Life Iowa (a state public health platform that gets information and treatment options to people).
"I don’t think there’s any question that this is a risky time especially for our patients that are already depressed and have anxiety," Young said.
Which tracks.
Someone whose anxiety disorder involves germs can have that exacerbated during a pandemic.
In an Associated Press story from late-March, Mary Alvord, a Rockville, Maryland psychologist, said that she had seen increased anxiety in people with such fears. And because of ramped-up messaging about maintaining clean spaces and washing hands, patients could get the idea that "we were right all along," Alvord said.
A person that has long-running social withdrawal issues can more easily "hide" when so many others are isolating.
There's evidence to suggest that adolescents spending excessive time on social media can heighten their depression symptoms. Data from a recent four-year study published in the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry showed that "the more time kids spent engrossed in digital screens, their symptoms of anxiety and depression became more severe." Of course that study was done before a global pandemic was dominating every news platform.
The issues aren't new, they're just in a new environment.
"In some respect, it’s not different in terms of how we approach it," Young said about the approach taken by Prairie Ridge. "It is different in the sense that this is different from anything we’ve dealt with before. We don’t have a map. We’re sort of learning as we go. We’re figuring out what works and what doesn’t work."
Federal and state guidelines on telehealth being eased is one thing that's helped, according to Young.
She said that Prairie Ridge has been able to provide a lot of what it's always provided, including group therapies and prescribing services.
"We have a crisis counselor available 24/7 to help people who are experiencing concerns," Young said.
If patients don't have smartphones, Young said they're able to make advanced arrangements to come to the physical location. They're even still do certain walk-in assessments. The major thing that's changed is that Prairie Ridge has had to halt new admissions into its residential program.
"If we just had testing, if we had the means to test people, we could keep our residential program open," Young shared.
Prairie Ridge isn't alone in making the pivot to video.
In Mason City, the local chapter for Al-Anon, which helps the friends and families of those with alcohol abuse issues, has made the change as well.
According to one volunteer for the group, who preferred to just be identified as Julie, the clubhouses and churches where Al-Anon typically met are closed so meetings are now happening through the Zoom platform. Though she said it's not quite the same as getting together in person, Julie recognized that it's still helpful.
"Nice to be able to see each and take a measure of how someone might be doing on any particular day. I think it’s really important that we continue maintaining contact," she said. Julie then noted that existing groups and members can talk through things in a similar way but not necessarily fresher faces.
"It’s a little bit more difficult hoping that you’re able to encourage or support someone who might be reaching out to your organization for the first time," she acknowledged. For those people, Julie said that Al-Anon is providing pamphlets and speak by phone.
Andrea Mujica, president for the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) said that her organization is pointing people toward online resources they have available such as a 22-page guide that discusses a plethora of stresses brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Just one piece of advice offered in the guide, which can be found by searching "NAMI" and "COVID-19" is manage information consumption.
"Watching or listening to the same news constantly can increase stress. Reading can be an easier medium to control how much and what kind of information you’re absorbing," the guide notes.
In conjunction, NAMI is also getting into the Zoom game by providing so-called "Connections groups." One is for individuals living with a mental illness or mental health issue while the other focuses on family support. And with that, NAMI continues to have its helpline at 800-950-NAMI and its text line which can be reached by texting "NAMI" TO 741741.
A lot of what the groups and group leaders agree on is that there are options even in the time of a pandemic. People may be apart but not alone.
"I just think it’s really important that these are different times but we’ve handled a lot of stressful times and we will all get through this too," Julie from Al-Anon said. "Life will go on."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will re-open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 6.
YSS Francis Lauer will be available via telehealth for behavioral health services and medication management during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can now donate to the United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.
I've been watching various Facebook groups and there's a common theme here in North Iowa: People need help and others are stepping up.
DES MOINES -- If you're stuck at home self-isolating, caring for a family member or otherwise laid off due to coronavirus -- and you aren't ab…
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.