How recovery groups are dealing with COVID-19 and social distancing

"Nice to be able to see each and take a measure of how someone might be doing on any particular day. I think it’s really important that we continue maintaining contact," she said. Julie then noted that existing groups and members can talk through things in a similar way but not necessarily fresher faces.

"It’s a little bit more difficult hoping that you’re able to encourage or support someone who might be reaching out to your organization for the first time," she acknowledged. For those people, Julie said that Al-Anon is providing pamphlets and speak by phone.

Andrea Mujica, president for the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) said that her organization is pointing people toward online resources they have available such as a 22-page guide that discusses a plethora of stresses brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Just one piece of advice offered in the guide, which can be found by searching "NAMI" and "COVID-19" is manage information consumption.

"Watching or listening to the same news constantly can increase stress. Reading can be an easier medium to control how much and what kind of information you’re absorbing," the guide notes.