How North Iowa Toys for Tots makes Christmas happen

30,000: The approximate number of toys Martinez said that organizers collected for the holidays. He said that when they started handing out toys at the Salvation Army on Wednesday, there were actual mounds of goodies because they had so many toys. A lot of those are gifts in kind. Some are purchased. Others come as donations.

10,000: That's about how many books Toys for Tots has at the ready. Martinez said that robust library was supplied by Harrison Truck Centers.

2,500: A rough number of families that Martinez projected would be served by Toys for Tots. Each family starts out with four toys, but there are guaranteed toys, such as sports balls, that don't count toward that total.

1947: When Toys for Tots started. The public charity was founded by Major Bill Hendricks after his wife, Diane, couldn't find an organization in Los Angeles, where they lived, to donate a homemade Raggedy Ann doll. Within a year's time, the idea was popular enough that it went national, and Walt Disney himself designed the red toy train logo. Since its founding, the group reports that its given 566 million toys to 258 million children.