How North Iowa Toys for Tots makes Christmas happen

For years now, North Iowa Toys for Tots coordinator Ernie Martinez has helped lead months-long, county-wide campaigns to source, gather, organize and deliver toys to families without.
It's a big to-do and Martinez, who is a former Marine, is deferential about the assistance he gets to pull it off.
According to him, to get ready for the 2019 holiday drive, it took about 25 to 40 volunteers and staff members.
That's not counting the 75 or so kids who helped sort everything by appropriate age.
"It takes a community for this to work," Martinez said. "It's an honor. When I was a kid in Wyoming, I remember putting toys in the Toys for Tots bin. And now, here I am, I've come full circle."
But it's more than just the volunteers that go into making Toys for Tots what it is. There are a lot of numbers behind the process. Here are just a few:
30,000: The approximate number of toys Martinez said that organizers collected for the holidays. He said that when they started handing out toys at the Salvation Army on Wednesday, there were actual mounds of goodies because they had so many toys. A lot of those are gifts in kind. Some are purchased. Others come as donations.
You have free articles remaining.
10,000: That's about how many books Toys for Tots has at the ready. Martinez said that robust library was supplied by Harrison Truck Centers.
2,500: A rough number of families that Martinez projected would be served by Toys for Tots. Each family starts out with four toys, but there are guaranteed toys, such as sports balls, that don't count toward that total.
1947: When Toys for Tots started. The public charity was founded by Major Bill Hendricks after his wife, Diane, couldn't find an organization in Los Angeles, where they lived, to donate a homemade Raggedy Ann doll. Within a year's time, the idea was popular enough that it went national, and Walt Disney himself designed the red toy train logo. Since its founding, the group reports that its given 566 million toys to 258 million children.
13: Counties North Iowa Toys for Tots works in. That includes Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Howard, Kossuth, Mitchell, Nashua, Winnebago, Worth and Wright. Martinez said that, for Kossuth alone, North Iowa Toys for Tots was awarded some 3,000 toys.
97: Cents to the dollar that the 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charity puts toward purchasing toys. In addition to toys, Toys for Tots does also accept monetary donations.
While Toys for Tots is best known for the work it does in the wintertime, it is a year-round operation. There's no off-season for donation or collecting. As Martinez himself pointed out, "I take all year just collecting the animals."
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (1).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (2).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (3).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (4).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (5).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (6).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (7).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (8).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (9).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (10).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (11).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (12).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (13).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (14).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (15).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (16).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (17).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (18).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (19).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (20).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (21).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (22).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (23).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (24).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (25).jpg
Lisa's adventures at Lime Creek Nature Center
ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.