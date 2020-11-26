How North Iowa food banks are doing this holiday season

Ricke said that when the pandemic started, the food pantry's numbers actually dropped because certain "regulars" were afraid to venture out. Now, with the holidays, those numbers are going up again. But Ricke isn't worried about not being able to meet everyone's needs.

"We will be able to handle it because our community is so cotton-picking generous," he said.

Carol Clayton with Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank in Mason City has also noticed that there have been times this year when regulars have shied away because of the pandemic. But she said there's been more new faces as well.

"Numbers are about the same, but we’re not getting as many of our regulars. They’re afraid to come out but we’ve had others come that have lost their job and need our food," Clayton said.

Early in the pandemic, the food pantry had to temporarily close because of COVID-19 concerns for all of its volunteers who are in high-risk groups.