How North Iowa food banks are doing this holiday season

In holiday seasons past, Messiah's Food Pantry in Charles City would have enough of a steady stream of money coming in that volunteers would be able to get turkeys and hams, and all the other related food items, to the 250 families their organization serves each month.
That's not the way it is this year. According to Pastor Debra Lincoln, the pantry is low on certain items and the financial backing isn't coming quite so easily.
"Normally money just kind of flows in," Lincoln said. "A lot of people are under hardships themselves financially or just not thinking about the pantry which kind of gets lost in the chaos."
That same kind of chaos, both financial and operational, brought on by a COVID-19 pandemic that still hasn't subsided, is something food banks across the North Iowa area have had to contend with since March. The holidays are only increasing the pressure in some cases.
The Worth County Community Pantry in Northwood has had stretches during the pandemic where they were running low on certain canned foods while seeing donations lag behind and demand tick upward.
"I think when I looked from last June to this June it was 225% more food requests on a normal basis," Worth County Community Pantry's Angela Wright said.
Like many food banks, her organization depends on a blend of local business funding and personal charitable contributions. They need backing from all such sources in order to serve the 285 families that they reach each month (the largest percentages of those individuals being seniors, people with disabilities and children).
The pantry's been okay so far during the pandemic because those sponsors and donations are coming in.
"We have gotten more business sponsors and more donations and because of that we’ve been able to hand out full baskets for the holidays," Wright said. "We’ve never been able to do that before."
Henry Ricke, the director of the Kossuth County Food Pantry, isn't sure how his organization would be doing heading into the holidays if not for a major, recent infusion of funding through a "Fill the Trailer" food drive with the Chrome Restaurant in Algona.
According to him, they stuffed a 26-foot trailer with food and raised over $56,000 in funds.
"We’re doing better this year than we have before," Ricke said before acknowledging, "Up until this point, we were starting to get down there pretty low."
Ricke said that when the pandemic started, the food pantry's numbers actually dropped because certain "regulars" were afraid to venture out. Now, with the holidays, those numbers are going up again. But Ricke isn't worried about not being able to meet everyone's needs.
"We will be able to handle it because our community is so cotton-picking generous," he said.
Carol Clayton with Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank in Mason City has also noticed that there have been times this year when regulars have shied away because of the pandemic. But she said there's been more new faces as well.
"Numbers are about the same, but we’re not getting as many of our regulars. They’re afraid to come out but we’ve had others come that have lost their job and need our food," Clayton said.
Early in the pandemic, the food pantry had to temporarily close because of COVID-19 concerns for all of its volunteers who are in high-risk groups.
Since then, Hawkeye Harvest has been getting out its regular items to people and planning for the holidays. According to Clayton, the food pantry is getting at least 100 meals from Hy-Vee. On top of that, the organization recently received 800 pounds of butternut squash, 800 pounds of acorn squash, and 100 pounds of tomatoes from Andersens Market.
Still, Clayton continues to think about not being able to serve everyone who might need help at this time of year.
"It is a concern if there are people out there that aren’t getting food. That should be a concern for our whole community."
If Messiah's Food Pantry in Charles City manages to get about $3,500 more this season, Lincoln said her organization would be able to purchase enough coupons for the households they serve to get holiday meals.
"I think the saddest thing for me is that we were not able to fund coupons for turkeys or hams. We just haven’t had the financial backing to do that," she said.
But Lincoln said that that current impediment isn't stopping the food pantry from doing what it needs to do this time of year. She said they're going the extra mile and making as many phone calls as they have to. And they're doing it for one reason in particular that's perhaps even truer during this pandemic.
"The poor are affected more and have a deeper deficit than the rest of us."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
