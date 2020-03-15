How local North Iowa government agencies are addressing COVID-19

Despite the fact that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa remains under 20, and so far is limited to just three counties farther south in the state, local government agencies in counties across North Iowa are readying themselves if instances of the new coronavirus spread.
Government bodies in all 10 counties of the Globe Gazette's general coverage area (Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Wright) have been getting up-to-date info to residents while staying in routine contact with state and national groups. It's a multi-faceted approach that's involved a flurry of Facebook posts to County Board of Health pages as well as updates to regular county websites and regular discussions between agencies.
Coordination
"Basically what we’re doing is following the guidance of Worth County Public Health, Iowa Department of Public Health and the CDC," Worth County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Tomlinson said. "We're just pushing out the information they bring in from the Department of Public Health."
And info from their Department of Public Health has been coming in at a steady clip.
According to Worth County Public Health Information Officer Shana Butler, they've been putting everything on social media from how to prevent spread (cover coughs and sneezes with upper elbow, clean hands regularly) to what do if put in isolation.
"We feel like we’ve very much been on top of things before it even got here to make sure we don’t have any community spread," Butler said. And that's been a common refrain elsewhere in North Iowa.
Online tools
In neighboring Winnebago County, Department of Public Health Clinical Manager Allison Rice said that her group is having recurring meetings with community partners such as County Emergency Management and the school district. All of that in addition to frequent conversation with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).
"We’re in contact with IDPH multiple times a day," Rice acknowledged.
So far, that contact has tended to take the form of almost daily webinars that local government officials can join. And those have proved to be a valuable tool.
"They have a healthcare coalition group that’s all for our local agencies to listen to state department talks and get guidance," Franklin County Health Administrator Ashley Roberts confirmed.
She too said that their biggest thing is getting information from the CDC and the IDPH and posting it through their own Facebook page and even putting up informational podcasts on Soundcloud for people to listen to. Along with that, her group is also having talks at senior centers and chatting with Kiwanis groups to make sure people have the latest and most vital information.
Staying normal
As all of this is going on, local government figures want to make sure that people can stay safe and cautious without there being major disruptions to daily life.
Garner City Administrator Adam Kofoed said that one of the best ways to do that is to publish accurate information as often as possible.
"We’re making sure that we’re being proactive, but also smart about it too," Kofoed said. "We’re not going to the extreme on anything because we want to make sure we’re still supporting our local businesses, because we are a community here in Garner."
Kofoed recommended that one way to be smart and responsible is working on cleaning up local REC Centers while asking patrons to do the same. He added that for local agencies, it is also good for staff to be cross-trained so that one person doesn't feel as pressured to take a sick day if they need it.
A way that Mitchell County's trying to keep people calm is to direct residents to IDPH tips to cope during these times. One of the top recommendations: "It’s important to not pass along or spread misinformation. Recognize when other people’s fears and anxieties are influencing your own emotional or mental health."
And so far, there hasn't been anything even remotely close to a panic that local government agencies have seen with residents.
Algona City Administrator Curt Wiseman said that their city hall hasn't gotten an onslaught of questions at all because other entities have done a good job about putting info out.
"Right now I think people are kind of reading what we have out there and going from there," Floyd County Health's Gail Arjes shared. One thing they're making sure to do is remind folks to do regular cleanings of door knobs and light switches.
Butler County Emergency Management Coordinator Chris Showalter offered similar anecdotes about responses being level-headed and questions being low for now. According to him, community response has been "pretty minimal" and when people do make queries it's often about what kind of measures the county is taking.
Perhaps the best advice of all came from Jason Harper, the emergency management coordinator in neighboring Franklin County.
"It seems like people in other areas are doing the panic and hoarding thing," Harper noted. "It’s alright to think ahead, but don’t get out of control."
One easy way to find the appropriate health and human service agency phone numbers is to dial 211. In doing that, people can be referred or connected to relevant agencies and community organizations.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.