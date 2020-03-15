How local North Iowa government agencies are addressing COVID-19

"We’re making sure that we’re being proactive, but also smart about it too," Kofoed said. "We’re not going to the extreme on anything because we want to make sure we’re still supporting our local businesses, because we are a community here in Garner."

Kofoed recommended that one way to be smart and responsible is working on cleaning up local REC Centers while asking patrons to do the same. He added that for local agencies, it is also good for staff to be cross-trained so that one person doesn't feel as pressured to take a sick day if they need it.

A way that Mitchell County's trying to keep people calm is to direct residents to IDPH tips to cope during these times. One of the top recommendations: "It’s important to not pass along or spread misinformation. Recognize when other people’s fears and anxieties are influencing your own emotional or mental health."

And so far, there hasn't been anything even remotely close to a panic that local government agencies have seen with residents.