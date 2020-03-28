How local Mason City restaurants are making it through COVID-19 closures

For Lori Schade of LD's Filling Station in Mason City, the unknown right now is by far the worst part.
The not knowing when the long-time breakfast staple can go from only doing carryouts back to dine-ins. The not knowing when she and her fellow staff will see their regulars again (the folks who nurse their coffee and gregariously chat about the latest happenings). The not knowing when things will just return to some sense of normalcy.
"It’s been hard not seeing all of our regulars," Schade said. "We’ve been trying to make phone calls to our elderly customers to make sure they’re okay. It’s hard on us, too. LD’s is a family."
Since LD's had to make an abrupt pivot to carryout/curbside only, Schade said the restaurant is "down dramatically." It's not alone, either.
"We’re down anywhere from 60-70%," John Nardi of State Street Deli in Mason City said. "It keeps getting slower and slower as things close."
He said that the restaurant didn't close completely during this time and pivoted to carryout only because "You have to stay open just enough to cover rent." Any business they do, even just dribs and drabs, is vital during a time with a whole lot of uncertainty.
It's that same sort of uncertainty that led to the 100-year-old Northwestern Steakhouse to close completely while this crisis is ongoing.
According to Ann Papouchis, it was the only way for the restaurant to make absolutely certain that it wasn't doing anything to exacerbate the problem.
"You can never be totally sure that you’re not spreading the virus. Even in all of our stringent practices, it didn’t feel like enough," Papouchis said.
Northwestern Steakhouse is one of a handful of restaurants that's closed for the time being, along with China Buffet and Suzie Q Cafe. When Suzie Q's staff announced their decision on Facebook, they said: "It is on our government, our businesses, and us as individuals to act to ensure that the most vulnerable among us is protected and cared for."
And since they closed on March 21, Papouchis said that they're just trying to encourage patrons of theirs to stay at home as much as possible. They're trying to support their community while their community supports them. And the community has supported them plenty.
"We get phone calls asking if we’re still open. There’s a real hope out there that we will get through and will be back to normal in the future," Papouchis said.
The community response right now has been something that's totally bowled over Nardi and Schade, too.
"Our customers have been really great and we thank them so much for coming out during this crisis," Nardi said before emphasizing that "The support of Iowans is outstanding."
Schade concurred.
"We are very very blessed. We feel blessed here. The outpouring is wonderful."
To know what is and isn't still open in Mason City, and what service is being offered, readers can check out the article "Local restaurants: Who's offering takeout and delivery" on the Globe Gazette website.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.