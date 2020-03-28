How local Mason City restaurants are making it through COVID-19 closures

Jared McNett Reporter Follow Jared McNett Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For Lori Schade of LD's Filling Station in Mason City, the unknown right now is by far the worst part.

The not knowing when the long-time breakfast staple can go from only doing carryouts back to dine-ins. The not knowing when she and her fellow staff will see their regulars again (the folks who nurse their coffee and gregariously chat about the latest happenings). The not knowing when things will just return to some sense of normalcy.

"It’s been hard not seeing all of our regulars," Schade said. "We’ve been trying to make phone calls to our elderly customers to make sure they’re okay. It’s hard on us, too. LD’s is a family."

Since LD's had to make an abrupt pivot to carryout/curbside only, Schade said the restaurant is "down dramatically." It's not alone, either.

"We’re down anywhere from 60-70%," John Nardi of State Street Deli in Mason City said. "It keeps getting slower and slower as things close."