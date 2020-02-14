How I See It: Single teens can have fun on Feb. 14

Editor's note: This article was originally published in our "teen xpress" section on Feb. 7, 2000. We're bringing it back in time for Valentine's day.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and I am dreading it. Not only do I have to go to the dentist that day, but once again I will not have a boyfriend.

Usually it doesn't bother me that I don't have a special guy. In fact, every other day of the year I'm glad that I don't. On Valentine's Day, however, it would be nice to have a boyfriend.

Every Valentine's Day, my school lobby turns into a floral shop. After lunch, tables are moved into the foyer and about 2 p.m. the florists arrive. They carry in chocolates, balloons, teddy bears, and flowers like clowns getting out of a Volkswagen Beetle. When the last bell of the day rings, girls stampede to the lobby to retrieve their gifts. The single girls, like me, hang back doubting there will be a gift for us.

Many teens feel like losers on Valentine's Day. Some become embarrassed when a classmate walks by hidden in a cloud of balloons and flowers when all they have are some candy kisses they received from the English teacher.