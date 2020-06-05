How are reopened Mason City restaurants doing?

On May 13, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that restaurants in all 99 of Iowa's counties would be able to re-open during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
After nearly two months of no dine-ins and all curbsides or carryouts, restaurants could finally start getting back to "normal."
But that return isn't easy or immediate, and restaurants still don't quite look and feel like what the did pre-shutdown.
At the Blue Heron on Mason City's North End, general manager Alyssa Lau said that the bar and grill currently has two out of four of its bar tables available along with four tables in the back and just one table available for eight.
"To maintain the six feet apart," Lau said. And employees are "wearing masks and spraying with bleach and wiping everything down with each use."
According to Lau, the restaurant re-opened as soon as it could because staff members were sure that they could follow guidelines and because "we didn’t open a restaurant to not have people inside it."
Lau also said that there has been a small group that has kept coming back to the restaurant since it re-opened but that the Blue Heron is still doing more carryouts than dine-ins. Not that the distinction necessarily means a lot for the business.
"An order is an order to us," as she put it.
Like the Blue Heron and other restaurants that have re-opened, Burke's Bar & Grill owner Dan Burke said that staff had to do some rearranging and figure out what the rules were because the restrictions weren’t clear to them on what was allowed and what wasn’t allowed.
"We had to figure out some tables and rearrange things so that would be easy for my employees to deal with distancing," Burke said.
According to him, since that's been figured out and the restaurant has re-opened business has been slow during lunchtime but better at night.
"We’re down probably 35-40%," he calculated.
But Burke made the case that it's difficult to figure out how much of that is specifically COVID-related and how much of it is just a timing thing.
"Summertime in Mason City is a little on the slower side anyway. We kind of got shut down in the middle of our busy time. As the weather gets nicer, things slow down," he said. So there's a chance that things could run into fall before it's clear how much of the slow down is because of the pandemic and how much is owed to the season.
That day and night split has been seen at Las Palmas as well.
A bartender for the Mexican restaurant said that they finally decided to come back on May 19 because "carryout just can’t pay all the bills."
So the Las Palmas staff are wearing gloves and masks. Pens and menus are sanitized. Each and every refill comes in a new glass. Basically as the bartender categorized it: Anything touched in the building can be sanitized.
Along with all of that, the restaurant still does not have bar seating. Tables are spread six feet apart. Alcohol is only available when having a meal. On busier nights, one hour dining visits are required.
The thing that's closest to normal? Hours.
Right now, Las Palmas is essentially running the same hours as before minus an hour at the end of the night.
Over the course of the pandemic, restaurants in the city and across the county have been putting in for funding relief from all levels of government.
At least seven in Mason City, including Pro's Sandwich, Northwestern Steakhouse and Papa's American Cafe received up to $5,000 in funding through the local Small Business Relief fund while at least six more, including Plaza Morena, the Quarry and Stampedes, have gotten up to $25,000 in funding from Iowa Economic Development Authority.
According to 2017 U.S. Census Bureau data, approximately 1,700 people in Mason City work in food preparation and serving related occupations and such jobs make up 6.57% of total employment in the city. That's the fifth largest sector after office and administrative support, production, management and sales.
