How are reopened Mason City restaurants doing?

Lau also said that there has been a small group that has kept coming back to the restaurant since it re-opened but that the Blue Heron is still doing more carryouts than dine-ins. Not that the distinction necessarily means a lot for the business.

"An order is an order to us," as she put it.

Like the Blue Heron and other restaurants that have re-opened, Burke's Bar & Grill owner Dan Burke said that staff had to do some rearranging and figure out what the rules were because the restrictions weren’t clear to them on what was allowed and what wasn’t allowed.

"We had to figure out some tables and rearrange things so that would be easy for my employees to deal with distancing," Burke said.

According to him, since that's been figured out and the restaurant has re-opened business has been slow during lunchtime but better at night.

"We’re down probably 35-40%," he calculated.

But Burke made the case that it's difficult to figure out how much of that is specifically COVID-related and how much of it is just a timing thing.