How a Charles City hospice center has dealt with COVID-19

Nikki Dreckman's been working with the St. Croix Hospice care center in Charles City for a little over four years now. Over that stretch, she's logged time as a case manager and then as a part of clinical services. It's what she went to school to do.
After she finished her degree, she had opportunities to pursue but there were bigger things happening in her life than just career pursuits.
"My mom actually got sick with Lou Gehrig’s and I had gotten a call about a position right after her passing and I didn’t think it was quite right," Dreckman said.
A year later, she got a call and applied for a similar job to the one she'd been offered before in hospice care. Almost right away, she received what she thought was a sign.
"One of my first patients had Lou Gehrig’s and I thought this is where you need to be, this is what you need to do."
The work Dreckman's doing now, as she helps her hospice team navigate an already demanding job, is the most difficult she's done.
"COVID has been hard on us personally, work related, because at times we aren’t able to get in and see patients and not being able to see people we’ve built relationships with has been difficult to all of our staff," Dreckman said.
Not only are they missing some of the personal aspects of the job because of the pandemic, there are logistical ones as well. Dreckman said it's tougher to provide the same sort of support to facilities in the nine counties that St. Croix covers.
On the flipside, it's tough for the families as well. They aren't able to see their family members, who are approaching the end, in the same way right now.
"They understand why there is that restriction but they’re also upset that there is that restriction. They miss them,"Dreckman said.
But there have been ways that the hospice workers have helped to mitigate the loss of that personal connection.
Dreckman said that families have been able to visit their loved ones through Facetime or Google Duo and similar apps. "To see them light up and get excited is pretty amazing," she said.
Workers have been able to adapt with technology as well. There's been a lot more use of telehealth which makes it a little easier for hospice providers to offer their services without being in the same room as their patients.
When hospice workers are out in the field with people, they have to be vigilant about their own health. Which for now means testing two times a week for COVID, screening every single day for any symptoms and wearing full PPE when making those visits. At least for St. Croix it's worked because Dreckman said they haven't had any positive cases in the St. Charles office.
Taking all of those precautions means that those hospice workers aren't sidelined from providing their services at a time of increased stress and turmoil for so many people.
"Right now with COVID-19, hospice is even more important," Dreckman said. "There are people who are isolated that aren’t able to get all of the help they need so to still be able to go out and take care of patients in this difficult time, for them, it's important."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette.
