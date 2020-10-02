How a Charles City hospice center has dealt with COVID-19

Not only are they missing some of the personal aspects of the job because of the pandemic, there are logistical ones as well. Dreckman said it's tougher to provide the same sort of support to facilities in the nine counties that St. Croix covers.

On the flipside, it's tough for the families as well. They aren't able to see their family members, who are approaching the end, in the same way right now.

"They understand why there is that restriction but they’re also upset that there is that restriction. They miss them,"Dreckman said.

But there have been ways that the hospice workers have helped to mitigate the loss of that personal connection.

Dreckman said that families have been able to visit their loved ones through Facetime or Google Duo and similar apps. "To see them light up and get excited is pretty amazing," she said.

Workers have been able to adapt with technology as well. There's been a lot more use of telehealth which makes it a little easier for hospice providers to offer their services without being in the same room as their patients.