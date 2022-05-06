Hours-long standoff in Mason City ends in arrest (with video)

A man is under arrest after multiple area law enforcement agencies responded to a residence on the 300 block of First Street Northwest in Mason City on Friday.

Police on the scene said that around 1 p.m., an Iowa State Patrol officer attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Cody Dakin, and a brief chase ensued.

Dakin, whose age and address weren't readily available, is said to have struck a tree at the corner of North Madison Avenue and First Street Northwest, fleeing on foot. He then entered a nearby home through the back, where he apparently holed up in the attic for over three hours.

Officers surrounded the house and used a loud speaker to instruct Dakin to exit the property, eventually calling in his mother and sister to assist in persuading him to surrender.

After negotiations failed, state troopers could be seen breaking windows and firing canisters of teargas into the home.

15 minutes later, Dakin emerged, and was taken into custody without incident. He was treated by EMTs on the scene after getting sick outside of the house and noting shortness of breath.

No residents appeared to be inside the house during the incident, and no injuries were reported.

Mason City Police Department, Mason City Ambulance, Iowa State Patrol, and Iowa Department of Vehicle Enforcement assisted at the scene.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

