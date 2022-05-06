 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Hours-long standoff in Mason City ends in arrest (with video)

  • Updated
  • 0
Big truck

Mason City Police Department's armed tactical rescue vehicle pulls up to the scene of a standoff on First Street Northwest on Friday afternoon.

 Lisa Grouette

A man is under arrest after multiple area law enforcement agencies responded to a residence on the 300 block of First Street Northwest in Mason City on Friday.

Dakin vehicle

Mason City police and an Iowa State Patrol officer approach the vehicle they say Cody Dakin crashed after leading troopers on a brief chase on Friday afternoon.

Police on the scene said that around 1 p.m., an Iowa State Patrol officer attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Cody Dakin, and a brief chase ensued.

Dakin, whose age and address weren't readily available, is said to have struck a tree at the corner of North Madison Avenue and First Street Northwest, fleeing on foot. He then entered a nearby home through the back, where he apparently holed up in the attic for over three hours.

Back fence of Dakin house

Mason City police officers and Iowa state troopers convene near the back of a residence on Friday afternoon, where standoff suspect Cody Dakin was said to be hiding. A trooper witnessed Dakin enter the house after fleeing on foot when a brief car chase ended in a crash.

Officers surrounded the house and used a loud speaker to instruct Dakin to exit the property, eventually calling in his mother and sister to assist in persuading him to surrender.

Teargas

An Iowa state trooper shoots a canister of teargas into a home on the 300 block of First Street Northwest on Friday, during a three-hour standoff. The suspect, Cody Dakin, was ultimately apprehended without incident.

After negotiations failed, state troopers could be seen breaking windows and firing canisters of teargas into the home.

15 minutes later, Dakin emerged, and was taken into custody without incident. He was treated by EMTs on the scene after getting sick outside of the house and noting shortness of breath. 

People are also reading…

No residents appeared to be inside the house during the incident, and no injuries were reported.

Dakin arrest

An Iowa State Patrol officer assists an ailing, handcuffed Cody Dakin who was driven from a Mason City residence with teargas after he had holed up inside the house for three hours on Friday afternoon. Dakin surrendered peacefully and was treated by EMS at the scene.

Mason City Police Department, Mason City Ambulance, Iowa State Patrol, and Iowa Department of Vehicle Enforcement assisted at the scene. 

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jailed Indiana GOP candidate, charged with killing wife, wins primary election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News