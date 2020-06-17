Hotel occupancy and unemployment up in Cerro Gordo County

-
The weekly COVID-19 press conference for Mason City and the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health featured a mixed bag data to take away.
The total number of confirmed cases in the county, since the "start" of the pandemic in March, is up to 49, more than double the number in mid-May, but more than 5,354 tests have been done at MercyOne North Iowa's mobile testing unit in that time (though not all tests have been of county residents).
Unemployment claims in the county ticked up to 104 (from 74 the week prior) but that's still significantly less than weeks in April where claims were above 700.
Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel pointed to hotel occupancy being up to 60% in Mason City for the first week of June though the previous months have also seen occupancy decreases by as much as 60%.
There are positive signs but it occasionally takes some squinting.
One thing that CG Public Health is doing to make sure those signs stay positive is ramping up inspections of area bars and restaurants now that more and more businesses are fully re-opening.
According to CG Public Health Environmental Health and Preparedness Manager Jody Willemsen, the department will make sure to emphasize COVID-19-specific distancing measures to businesses as well as routine sanitizing and cleaning.
"We’ll be working very closely to make sure that facilities are following regulations as much as possible," Willemsen said. "We’ll take guidelines with us to make sure everyone is educated...We’ll trying to be helping facilities out as much as we can."
And from what the department has observed since things have re-opened, Willemsen said concerns from customers about possible violations have been negligible. She said that businesses have done a good job with pre-wrapping tableware and using disposable utensils as well as alternating booths for patrons to maintain distancing.
With that, Willemsen was still quick to mention that anyone who even thinks they might have COVID should be as vigilant as possible which means self-quarantining and taking stock of any contact with other people.
She then added that CG Public Health does have a method in place for contact tracing which can work as long as case rates remain low and steady.
"We are seeing community spread a little more," Willemsen noted. "We try to reinforce to people to wear your mask when you’re out. That will protect you and protect people you’re around."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette.
Jared McNett
Reporter
