Hotel occupancy and unemployment up in Cerro Gordo County

One thing that CG Public Health is doing to make sure those signs stay positive is ramping up inspections of area bars and restaurants now that more and more businesses are fully re-opening.

According to CG Public Health Environmental Health and Preparedness Manager Jody Willemsen, the department will make sure to emphasize COVID-19-specific distancing measures to businesses as well as routine sanitizing and cleaning.

"We’ll be working very closely to make sure that facilities are following regulations as much as possible," Willemsen said. "We’ll take guidelines with us to make sure everyone is educated...We’ll trying to be helping facilities out as much as we can."

And from what the department has observed since things have re-opened, Willemsen said concerns from customers about possible violations have been negligible. She said that businesses have done a good job with pre-wrapping tableware and using disposable utensils as well as alternating booths for patrons to maintain distancing.

With that, Willemsen was still quick to mention that anyone who even thinks they might have COVID should be as vigilant as possible which means self-quarantining and taking stock of any contact with other people.