Hormel Foods takes on school lunch debt in 6 of its plant communities

Hormel Foods is donating over $28,000 to a handful of schools in its plant communities, according to a press release published today.

“As a global branded food company, we know that kids need proper nutrition to excel in the classroom. Through these donations, we hope to ease the burden on families in our plant communities this holiday season,” said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. “This gift helps us give back to those communities where we live and work.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The following schools will receive funds from Hormel:

Austin (Minn.) Public Schools

Dubuque (Iowa) Community School District

Knoxville (Iowa) Community School District (Angel Fund)

Sixteen schools in the Tucker, Georgia, area

West St. Paul – Mendota Heights – Eagan (Minn.) Area Schools (Angel Fund)

Three elementary schools in Wichita, Kansas

Hormel will present their checks to the schools in January, according to the press release.

Hormel Foods has a plant in North Iowa, which is located in Algona. Though Algona's plant isn't one named here, Hormel says it has plans to contribute to more of its communities in the future.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0