While Iowa has avoided to superheated misery afflicting the American Southwest for much of the summer, temperatures here are expected to rise into the 90s next week.

As the mercury rises, so does the risk of overheating. There are ways to stay cool at home even without air conditioning. Try these tips to keep your home comfortable during a heat wave.

Keep the heat out when it's hot. During the heat of the day, keep doors and windows closed and covered. Use weather stripping or other materials to block gaps hot air can travel through. Blackout curtains with a light colored backing are excellent for reflecting the sun's rays. Any light-colored covering such as a sheet or towel can reflect the sun's heat back out of the house.

Let the cool breeze in once the day cools off. As temperatures begin to drop in the evenings, open windows and doors to allow cool air into the home. The incoming cool air will push out the heated air from the day and cool the physical items that hold daytime heat such as furniture and walls.

Create a cross breeze. Transom windows were once a popular way to cool homes before air conditioning. These windows opened up above doors in a home to allow hot, rising air to be drawn out of the building while circulating cool, heavier air that sits near the floor.

You can replicate this action by opening windows on the east and west or north and south of your home to create the cross breeze. By opening windows on either side of the home, the wind will draw hot air out and bring cooler air with it. This action can be improved if you are able to open one window on top and the other on the bottom.

Draw heat out of the home. Use kitchen or bathroom exhaust fans to draw hot air out through the vents. Hot air has more energy in it's molecules and it rises over cooler air, much like cream rising to the top of the milk. This hot air can be drawn off with exhaust fans, leaving the cooler, more comfortable air behind.

Keep unused interior rooms closed. Unused rooms have less air circulation because there is no one moving through the area. Keeping doors closed or openings covered with a blanket to traps heat in those rooms.

Use fans to your advantage. Fans can be a blessing for air movement, but there are some things you should know in order to be most effective. Ceiling fans are an excellent way to move air in a room. Make certain that the blades are rotating counter-clockwise during the summer to draw cool air up and clockwise in the winter to push hot air down.

Standing, table and box fans are inexpensive and can be placed in hallways or near windows to facilitate air transfer when the wind is low. Do not point fans directly at an overheated person, however. Fans should move the air without blowing directly on you.

Air conditioning alternatives. In extreme heat, there are alternatives to air conditioning. When there is breeze, a light colored sheet that has been dampened in cool water can be hung over an open window. A bucket or tub of ice with a large opening can be placed in front of a fan to cool a room, as well. The evaporating action of the water often improves comfort.

Be wary during high humidity events. Damp sheets can raise the humidity level in the home, so a cross breeze is very important.

Turn off heat producing devices and appliances. Keeping a cool home means forgoing other comforts. Refrain from using the oven and stove for long periods. Microwaves, kettles and hotplates create much less heat. Turn off and unplug unused televisions, computers and other devices. Replace your old incandescent bulbs with low energy cool bulbs.

Keep your body comfortable. Natural fabrics such as cotton and linen are more comfortable in extreme heat. They allow sweat to evaporate, cooling the body. Use cotton sheets to sleep. Light, loose clothing, or none at all, will keep you cool as well. Many inexpensive clothes purchased from websites like Shein, Wish or Temu are made of tightly woven polyester that does not allow for sweat evaporation. Avoid these fabrics for your comfort.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur even in your home. If you are feeling the effects of the heat, move to an air conditioned location at once. Many communities have libraries, city halls or other public buildings in which you can cool off. Even a couple of hours of air conditioning can cool the body to safe temperatures and allow you to recover and return to your activities.