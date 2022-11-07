 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holiday packages can be sent to MCPD for safe keeping

  Updated
MCPD Car

The MCPD is offering to keep holiday packages safe from thieves by holding them for anyone who sends the gifts to the police station.

 Courtesy of the MCPD

In an effort to crack down on "porch pirates," the Mason City Police Department is offering to hold holiday packages at the station until they are picked up by the proper recipient.

According to a press release from the MCPD, now through Dec. 22 holiday packages can be sent directly to the station instead of your front steps. 

Packages can be shipped to (name), Mason City Police Department, 78 South Georgia Ave, Mason City, IA 50401.

Staff will be available to retrieve packages Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff will also be available until 7 p.m. Wednesdays in December and on Dec. 3, 10 and 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. All packages must be picked up by Dec. 23 or they will be returned to sender.

The service is free, but packages must weigh less than 50 pounds and a government-issued ID is required for pickup. The department is not taking calls from children to find out if that "special" package has arrived.

Questions can be directed to Courtney Moretz at (641) 494-3591 or cmoretz@masoncity.net.

Argentina fans ready for Qatar; gather for mass barbecue before leaving

