Holbrook Hulshizer is the new shared human resources director for the Osage Community School District and the Riceville Community School District. She is excited to do the numbers.

Hulshizer lives in St. Ansgar, where she graduated from high school in 2017. Her father, Lance Schutjer, is the chief of police for St. Ansgar. Her mother, Meg Schutjer, is the middle school reading teacher at Osage. Hulshizer learned the value of hard work from her parents. They taught her to be kind to everyone.

“You never know what someone else is going through,” she said.

Before accepting the position in Mitchell County, she commuted every day to her job as accounting assistant at First Security Bank in Charles City. She wanted to shorten her drive and get a new experience in an educational setting.

Hulshizer and her husband are just starting their family. She is expecting her second child, a boy. They already have a one-year-old girl, Chloe.

Fashion

When Hulshizer was young, she did not dream of becoming an actress, a novelist or a sports star. She loved numbers. As long as she can remember, she wanted to go into business.

Part of the reason was fashion.

“I wanted to look nice every day,” she said. “I liked dressing up. My mom and her mom always liked fashion and clothes.”

When she got to high school, she fell in love with accounting.

Hulshizer graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in finance. Now she is living the dream, working with numbers and dressing nice.

“I’m learning the business side of the school like payroll,” she said. “I liked the school setting and being in that kind of atmosphere and getting into something different. I like hiring and interviewing and that whole process. It’s very interesting to me learning about insurance, benefits, handbooks and those sort of things. I want to know as much as I can and be a resource for all of the staff.”

While Hulshizer grew up in town, she had grandparents who farmed on an acreage. They had cattle, chickens and pigs. With her grandmother, she helped milk cows and gather eggs.

“I was outside a lot,” Hulshizer said. “That time was special to me. It’s something I hope my kids get to do for as long as they can.”

Hulshizer saw the job posting on Facebook, and partially inspired by her mother, an Osage teacher, she took a chance. She is comfortable with the school in Osage and with academic settings. She knows many staff members. Her mother said it was worth a shot.

“I liked high school, so it’s fun to be back in a school setting,” Hulshizer said. “I liked sports and being around my friends.”

While she says she was an average athlete, it did not stop Hulshizer from applying herself – and sports uniforms are a form of fashion. She played softball, basketball, volleyball and ran track. Whether she was a natural athlete or not, it took work.

The highlight of her career was making it to the state softball tournament as a freshman. It was 2014, her father’s first season as head softball coach for St. Ansgar. He is still in that position today, and his daughter helped make the beginning of his career special. Though she was not a starter, she played first base and got up to bat once at state.

Sports for her meant supporting everyone as a team.

“In track, it was cool to see how my friends did, and to watch them make it to state,” she said, admitting track and field was not her best sport. “It’s just fun to be a part of it.”

She also played saxophone.

“I had good band teachers,” she said. “I loved the music.”

While her family did not take many vacations, band allowed her trips to places like Chicago and New Orleans, which she loved. The food was great. They went after Mardi Gras and got to see where the parade floats were stored.

“I would go back any time,” she said.

Preparation

At Osage and Riceville, Hulshizer wants to be the go-to person. She wants to be trusted as an expert in her field.

Hulshizer said the school is family oriented, ideal for an expecting mother.

“It’s nice being a young mom,” she said. “I feel like I have more energy – but sometimes I feel like I don’t. It’s rewarding. Once you have a child, you realize how fast a year goes.”

Hulshizer’s husband works in St. Ansgar and farms. His family has corn, soybeans and cattle. It keeps him busy in the spring and the fall.

While they got married in 2021, they have been a couple since 2014 as high school sweethearts, the opposite of a whirlwind romance. They grew together, instead. Sometimes it is difficult to find time for each other with a busy schedule.

“He’s very supportive,” Hulshizer said. “He’s willing to help me with anything. He is a very good dad. He’s very involved with our daughter. He wants the best for us.”

While Hulshizer is getting ready for the first day of school, it all began in July for her. It has been a steady process since then.

Daily fare includes webinars and videos and any educational material she can find. She is a student.

Since she is serving two schools, Hulshizer works often with Osage and Riceville Community School District Superintendent Barb Schwamman. Hulshizer already knew Schwamman and considers her a friend. She considers all of her coworkers as friends. She admires Schwamman’s dedication to both districts. Schwamman is a sounding board.

“Preparation is going well,” Hulshizer said. “I’m getting a handle on things. I take as many notes as I can and ask as many questions as I need to. I’m learning. I’m excited to see where it will go.”