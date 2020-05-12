Hilary Zrostlik: Garner nurse likes ‘making a difference’

Zrostlik’s dedication seemingly knows no bounds. When news of just how devastating the COVID-19 pandemic was in New York, the Forest City health care professional was ready to get on a plane to go help.

While she thinks about New York often, she listened to some sage advice and remained at home.

“My husband said I could impact those suffering in North Iowa just as well,” she said. “He is right. It’s happening here and everywhere.”

Since early March when the state of Iowa was virtually shut down by the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing was thrust upon us as one of the most used phrases, Zrostlik and every other health care professional has been put at the forefront of the worldwide crisis.

That isn’t lost on Zrostlik and her health care colleagues.

“It’s made our jobs more stressful,” she said. “Everybody’s job has changed because of it. You realize what a good team you have and you come together for the better good."

The current crisis notwithstanding, Zrostlik believes her job remains unchanged, despite the added precautions of having to wear a face mask any time she is in the clinic and having to avoid contact when she is not.

She just wants to help.

“I’m very proud to be a nurse,” she said. “I just want to make people better. If I can do that every day, I’m doing my job.”

