Hilary Zrostlik: Garner nurse likes ‘making a difference’

Hilary Zrostlik has helped patients celebrate many health milestones in her two years as a nurse practitioner at the Garner Medical Clinic.
Add 11 years of similar celebrations from the Britt Medical Clinic before that and there are too many to recall.
While Zrostlik would be hard pressed to remember each and every one of those moments, they are in fact the reason she chose the health care field.
“I love taking care of people and helping them in precious life moments,” Zrostlik said. “I like being challenged, and I like making a difference.”
It’s that willingness to help and the positive attitude Zrostlik brings to the job each and every day that has made her one of the most well respected nurses in North Iowa. Because of that, she was selected as one of the Globe Gazette’s Top 10 outstanding nurses.
“This is a huge shock and a great honor,” Zrostlik said after learning she was chosen from a pool of nurses by a panel of four judges. “I love my job and I love my patients.”
As a family nurse practitioner at the Garner Medical Clinic, Zrostlik provides care to people of all ages. She said she sees patients from newborn checkups to end of life care and cherishes each moment.
That’s not to say the job isn’t tough, Zrostlik said. It is on most days.
“We don’t live in a perfect world and people get very sick and sometimes they don’t fully recover,” she said. “Those are the tough cases. It isn’t always fun.”
But Zrostlik said it is very rewarding when she can help someone overcome an illness and help celebrate a health milestone with them.
“I like to think of all of my patients as family. If they struggle, I struggle,” she said. “If they overcome health obstacles, I’m truly happy.”
Zrostlik recalls one moment when she received flowers from a patient she helped get through some tough medical and emotional times. While she said that isn’t why she or the thousands of health care providers get into medicine, it’s nice when it happens.
“Being thanked for helping is the best feeling,” she said. “It’s like Christmas Day.”
Zrostlik’s work ethic and attitude haven’t gone unnoticed by her supervisor and the patients she has helped taken care of in the years past.
"Hilary is a fantastic nurse practitioner at our Garner Medical Clinic,” said Laura Zwiefel, CEO/CNO, Hancock County Health System. “She is certainly someone I have the utmost respect for as a professional and as a person.
“Each month she is mentioned by name through our patient satisfaction survey results. Not just once or twice, but several times as providing great personalized, compassionate and high quality care. We are so grateful to her along with her amazing provider colleagues."
Zrostlik’s dedication seemingly knows no bounds. When news of just how devastating the COVID-19 pandemic was in New York, the Forest City health care professional was ready to get on a plane to go help.
While she thinks about New York often, she listened to some sage advice and remained at home.
“My husband said I could impact those suffering in North Iowa just as well,” she said. “He is right. It’s happening here and everywhere.”
Since early March when the state of Iowa was virtually shut down by the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing was thrust upon us as one of the most used phrases, Zrostlik and every other health care professional has been put at the forefront of the worldwide crisis.
That isn’t lost on Zrostlik and her health care colleagues.
“It’s made our jobs more stressful,” she said. “Everybody’s job has changed because of it. You realize what a good team you have and you come together for the better good."
The current crisis notwithstanding, Zrostlik believes her job remains unchanged, despite the added precautions of having to wear a face mask any time she is in the clinic and having to avoid contact when she is not.
She just wants to help.
“I’m very proud to be a nurse,” she said. “I just want to make people better. If I can do that every day, I’m doing my job.”
